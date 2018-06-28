India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I Preview: Middle order experiments on the cards for India

India continues to remain favourties and a win in Dublin will only boost their confidence going into the T20I series against England. (Source: Cricket Ireland Twitter) India continues to remain favourties and a win in Dublin will only boost their confidence going into the T20I series against England. (Source: Cricket Ireland Twitter)

India’s tour to the United Kingdom got underway on a perfect note with a comprehensive 76-run victory over Ireland in the first T20I at Malahide, Dublin. Openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan set the tone with a 160-run stand which led India to a formidable score of 208/5. In reply, the Irish batsmen failed to stand up to the challenge posed by India’s wrist spinners- Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, who picked up seven wickets among themselves as Ireland somehow managed to bat 20 overs. However, to cause a real upset Ireland must get their act together before they once again return for the last chapter of the series on Friday at the same venue.

While India did not require the services of an in-form KL Rahul and Dinesh Karthik in the first T20I, skipper Virat Kohli has already stated that those left on the bench will get a look in the second T20I. “The guys who couldn’t get a chance today will get an opportunity in the next match. The guys had a great time in IPL but they need to get time in the middle here too. We are looking to give everyone game-time and want them to portray the qualities they possess because many guys go on tour and never get an opportunity to play,” Kohli said after the first T20I. Hence, experiments in the middle order will be the way forward. Umesh Yadav might get a look in after Jasprit Bumrah limped off the field in the last over of the Irish innings. The fielding which was also patchy on occasions needs sharpening before the men in blue head to the English coast.

As far as the hosts are concerned, tackling the spin will be their primary concern. The idea to step down or go for the sweep did not really work out and thereby Gary Wilson and his men need to figure out a way. Ireland were particularly struggling against Kuldeep Yadav after failing to read his googlies and chinaman deliveries. Reading him off the pitch could be one method.

The bowlers also need to step up their game after being whacked all around the ground. Except for Peter Chase who returned with figures of 35/4, none of the seamers resorted to variations and paid the price for it. The spinners were equally bereft of ideas and went for runs at more than 10 per over. If Ireland really wishes to pose a serious threat to their opponents then they must upgrade their skills but that will be a race against time. India continues to remain favourties and a win in Dublin will only boost their confidence going into the T20I series against England which begins from next week.

SQUAD:

India T20I Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav

Ireland T20I Squad: Gary Wilson(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Kevin O Brien, William Porterfield, Stuart Poynter, Boyd Rankin, James Shannon, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson

