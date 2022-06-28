India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Predicted Plyaing XI: Arshdeep Singh likely to get a cap

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Playing XI Prediction: Hardik Pandya began his international captaincy journey on an impressive note as India beat Ireland by seven wickets in the first T20I at Malahide. With a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, the men in blue will look to finish with a clean sweep. Umran Malik earned his first cap for India on Sunday and with a T20 World Cup nearby, it is very likely that the visitors give Arshdeep Singh his first start for the national side. Here are all the details you need to know about the second Ireland-India T20I.

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Match Details:

India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I will be played at The Village, Dublin on Tuesday, June 28. 19 matches have been played at the ground with teams bowling first winning 12 of them. The highest total recorded at this venue is 252/3 in 20 overs (SCO vs NED). The highest score chased is 194/6 (IRE vs SCO).

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Pitch Report:

The pitch at The Village in Dublin tends to help pacers with natural bounce and carry but batters will enjoy themselves if they can see out the initial few overs. 180-190 can be a competitive total. The last time India played T20Is at this venue, they were able to score more than 200 on two occasions. Ahead of the series, Ireland head coach Heinrich Malan had told The Indian Express that the fans can expect a run-ish fest.

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Weather Report:

The weather forecast for Tuesday in Malahide suggests early showers in the day but the sun showing up as the match time progresses as per BBC.

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Probable Playing XI:

India Playing XI: India (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik

Ireland Playing XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Conor Olphert

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Squads:

India Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya(c), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert