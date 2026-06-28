India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Playing 11 prediction: Will Sooryavanshi make IND debut today?

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma will be in focus for India in Belfast today. (BCCI)

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Today Match Playing 11, Full Squad: India and Ireland will lock horns in the second T20I at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Sunday. The Men in Blue are staring at a landmark series defeat after being downed by Lorcan Tucker’s men in the previous match.

Playing their first T20I since winning the T20 World Cup in March, a new captain in Shreyas Iyer failed to kickstart his stint on a high at the same venue on Friday. India’s profligate bowling led them from a position of strength to having to chase a 183-run target.