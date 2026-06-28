India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Playing 11 prediction: Will Sooryavanshi make IND debut today?

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India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Today Match Playing 11, Full Squad: India and Ireland will lock horns in the second T20I at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Sunday. The Men in Blue are staring at a landmark series defeat after being downed by Lorcan Tucker’s men in the previous match.
Playing their first T20I since winning the T20 World Cup in March, a new captain in Shreyas Iyer failed to kickstart his stint on a high at the same venue on Friday. India’s profligate bowling led them from a position of strength to having to chase a 183-run target.
A top-order batting collapse proved fatal for India as they eventually fell short by 34 runs, marking their first international defeat to Ireland across formats.
With an indifferent outing where he conceded 57 runs in four overs, including 27 in a single over, India will likely bench Prasidh Krishna and rope in Prince Yadav for a debut. While all anticipation is fixed on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s debut, India are likely to stick with their top-order guns and rather focus on a selection around Washington Sundar, who had a quiet outing in the previous match with bat and ball.
India predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.
Ireland predicted XI: Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (c, wk), Ben Calitz, Gareth Delaney, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Matt Hollard, Liam McCarthy, Jai Moondra.
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