India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Playing 11 prediction: Will Sooryavanshi make IND debut today?

India (IND) vs Ireland (IRE) 2nd T20I Playing 11 Today Match, Team Prediction, Full Squad: Here's a look at the probable playing XIs for the second India vs Ireland match in Belfast today.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readJun 28, 2026 11:08 AM IST
India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma will be in focus for India in Belfast today. (BCCI)India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma will be in focus for India in Belfast today. (BCCI)
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India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Today Match Playing 11, Full Squad: India and Ireland will lock horns in the second T20I at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Sunday. The Men in Blue are staring at a landmark series defeat after being downed by Lorcan Tucker’s men in the previous match.

Playing their first T20I since winning the T20 World Cup in March, a new captain in Shreyas Iyer failed to kickstart his stint on a high at the same venue on Friday. India’s profligate bowling led them from a position of strength to having to chase a 183-run target.

A top-order batting collapse proved fatal for India as they eventually fell short by 34 runs, marking their first international defeat to Ireland across formats.

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I – Probable Playing XIs

With an indifferent outing where he conceded 57 runs in four overs, including 27 in a single over, India will likely bench Prasidh Krishna and rope in Prince Yadav for a debut. While all anticipation is fixed on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s debut, India are likely to stick with their top-order guns and rather focus on a selection around Washington Sundar, who had a quiet outing in the previous match with bat and ball.

India predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

Ireland predicted XI: Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (c, wk), Ben Calitz, Gareth Delaney, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Matt Hollard, Liam McCarthy, Jai Moondra.

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Match – Full Squads

Ireland Squad: Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w/c), Benjamin Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Liam McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Jai Moondra, Matthew Hollard, Stephen Doheny, Reuben Wilson, Gavin Hoey.
India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Suryansh Shedge, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prince Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi.

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