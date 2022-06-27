India vs Ireland 2nd T20 Match Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs IRE live?

India vs Ireland (IND v IRE), 2nd T20 Match Live Streaming: India will be hoping for clear weather and improved performances from rookies like Umran Malik when it clashes with Ireland in the second and final T20, on Tuesday. The rain had reduced the series-opener to 12-overs a side contest and it could well be another shortened game considering a rather gloomy forecast for match day. Ruturaj Gaikwad did not come out to bat on Sunday due to a calf niggle and he could be the only change in the playing eleven if the opener doesn’t regain full fitness. Find out all the details on the live streaming of the IND vs IRE 2nd T20 below-

Where will the 2nd T20I between India vs Ireland (INDvIRE) be held?

The 2nd T20I between India vs Ireland will take place in Castle Avenue, Dublin.

What time will the 2nd T20I between India vs Ireland (INDvIRE) start?

The 2nd T20I between India vs Ireland will start at 9:00 pm IST on Tuesday, June 28.

Which TV channels will broadcast 2nd T20I between India vs Ireland (INDvIRE)?

The 2nd T20I between India vs Ireland will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of 2nd T20I between India vs Ireland (INDvIRE)?

The live streaming of the 2nd T20I between India vs Ireland will be available on Sony Liv.

Squads:

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson/Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Curtis Campher