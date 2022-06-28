scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
India vs Ireland 2nd T20 Live Score Updates: Rain likely to delay start

India vs Ireland 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: IND vs IRE live action from Dublin.

June 28, 2022
India vs Ireland, 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: IND vs IRE Live in Dublin.

India vs Ireland, 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India beat Ireland by seven wickets in a rain-hit first T20 on Sunday. Sent in to bat, Harry Tector slammed a 33-ball 64 to lift Ireland past the 100-run mark. India then returned to overhaul the target in 9.2 overs, scoring 111 for three.

With the victory in the first game, India has won all 4 T20Is against Ireland and are on the verge of being unbeaten in the T20I series for the fifth time. They have won 9 out of 11 T20Is played this year. On the other hand, Ireland has 5 victories and 4 losses in 9 T20Is played this year. Can the men in blue extend their winning momentum? Follow IND vs IRE 2nd T20 live score and updates below

India vs Ireland 2nd T20 Live Score Online and Updates: Catch live action of IND vs IRE from Dublin

India vs Ireland 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Here are the two squads:

India Squad: Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik, Harshal Patel, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Conor Olphert, Curtis Campher, Stephen Doheny, Barry McCarthy

Hardik Pandya marks his much-anticipated International captaincy debut against a star-struck Ireland in a two-match T20 series.

