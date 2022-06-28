India vs Ireland 2nd T20 Live Score Updates: Rain likely to delay start

India vs Ireland, 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India beat Ireland by seven wickets in a rain-hit first T20 on Sunday. Sent in to bat, Harry Tector slammed a 33-ball 64 to lift Ireland past the 100-run mark. India then returned to overhaul the target in 9.2 overs, scoring 111 for three.

With the victory in the first game, India has won all 4 T20Is against Ireland and are on the verge of being unbeaten in the T20I series for the fifth time. They have won 9 out of 11 T20Is played this year. On the other hand, Ireland has 5 victories and 4 losses in 9 T20Is played this year. Can the men in blue extend their winning momentum? Follow IND vs IRE 2nd T20 live score and updates below