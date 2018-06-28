India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Live Cricket Streaming, IND vs IRL Live Match Streaming Online: When and where to watch India vs Ireland 2nd T20I

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Live Streaming: India take on Ireland in Malahide. (Source: BCCI) India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Live Streaming: India take on Ireland in Malahide. (Source: BCCI)

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Live Cricket Streaming: India will play their second T20I match against Ireland on Friday. The two-match series, which is being viewed as a means of preparation for the upcoming series against England, will see India experiment with the team. With the likes of KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik, skipper Virat Kohli is spoilt for choices to pick the playing XI against Ireland. India’s strong batting line-up will once again look to do the job while the wrist spinners will continue to dominate

When is India vs Ireland 2nd T20I?

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I match will take place on Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Where is India vs Ireland 2nd T20I?

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I match will be played at The Village, Dublin.

What time does India vs Ireland 2nd T20I match begin?

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I match begins at 8:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 8:00 PM IST. The coverage on the broadcasting channel will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Ireland 2nd T20I match?

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I match will broadcast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in English commentary and Sony Ten Sports 3, Sony Ten Sports 3 HD in Hindi Commentary. They are the official broadcasters for the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs Ireland 2nd T20I?

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I match live streaming will be available on SonyLiv. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of India vs Ireland 2nd T20I?

India Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav

Ireland Squad: Gary Wilson (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Kevin O’Brien, William Porterfield, Stuart Poynter, Boyd Rankin, James Shannon, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson

