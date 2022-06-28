scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Must Read

India vs Ireland 2nd T20, Weather Forecast: Rain, gloomy skies predicted in Dublin

India vs Ireland 2nd T20, Weather Forecast: Rain is likely to play spoilsport once again.

By: Sports Desk |
June 28, 2022 3:59:00 pm
india vs ireland, india vs ireland rain, india vs ireland weather reportIndia vs Ireland 2nd T20, Weather Forecast.

India vs Ireland 2nd T20, Weather Forecast: It is not every day that they get to play a team like India and Ireland would be eager to make the most of the opportunity. India will be hoping for clear weather and improved performances from rookies like Umran Malik when it clashes with Ireland in the second and final T20, on Tuesday. The rain had reduced the series-opener to 12-overs a side contest and it could well be another shortened game considering a rather gloomy forecast for match day.

india vs ireland, india vs ireland rain, india vs ireland weather report, india vs ireland dublin weather today, dublin weather today, ind vs ire weather, ind vs ire rain, india vs ireland dublin, dublin weather, dublin weather update, dublin weather forecast, dublin weather live updates, dublin weather news, dublin weather hourly updates, dublin weather live, dublin weather hourly updates, dublin weather India vs Ireland 2nd T20, Weather Forecast.

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Weather Report: There are predictions of rain and in all probability, it would once again be a stop-start and a truncated game. Surely not the best piece of news for fans who would be hoping for a 40-over game. The temperature will range between 11 and 19 C. The wind will be flowing from the southwest at 25-33 km/h. There are 77-83 per cent chances of rainfall.

india vs ireland, india vs ireland rain, india vs ireland weather report, india vs ireland dublin weather today, dublin weather today, ind vs ire weather, ind vs ire rain, india vs ireland dublin, dublin weather, dublin weather update, dublin weather forecast, dublin weather live updates, dublin weather news, dublin weather hourly updates, dublin weather live, dublin weather hourly updates, dublin weather India vs Ireland 2nd T20, Hourly Weather Forecast.

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Pitch Report:

The pitch at The Village in Dublin tends to help pacers with natural bounce and carry but batters will enjoy themselves if they can see out the initial few overs. 180-190 can be a competitive total. The last time India played T20Is at this venue, they were able to score more than 200 on two occasions. Ahead of the series, Ireland head coach Heinrich Malan had told The Indian Express that the fans can expect a run-ish fest.

Best of Express Premium
How Rampur, Azamgarh were won: Behind BJP chipping away of SP votesPremium
How Rampur, Azamgarh were won: Behind BJP chipping away of SP votes
Rationalisation, reforms may test Centre-state relations at GST meetPremium
Rationalisation, reforms may test Centre-state relations at GST meet
Clampdown and unclear policy prompt crypto exchange founders to leave IndiaPremium
Clampdown and unclear policy prompt crypto exchange founders to leave India
Explained: What is the 2/3rds rule in anti-defection law?Premium
Explained: What is the 2/3rds rule in anti-defection law?
More Premium Stories >>

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I  Squads:

India Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya(c), Axar PatelHarshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall, subscribe for the best coverage out of India starting at just $5 per month

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Madhya Pradesh script history with maiden Ranji Trophy triumph
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jun 28: Latest News