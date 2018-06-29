India vs Ireland 2nd T20: Siddarth Kaul makes debut; India make four changes

Siddarth Kaul received the cap from MS Dhoni. (Source: BCCI) Siddarth Kaul received the cap from MS Dhoni. (Source: BCCI)

Siddarth Kaul is making his debut for India in the second T20 against Ireland to be played at The Village in Malahide, Dublin. The 75th T20I player for India received the cap from former skipper MS Dhoni prior to toss in Ireland. Later Ireland skipper Gary Wilson won the toss and opted to field first for the second consecutive game.

It would be a proud moment for the pacer who has been grabbing headlines over the past two IPL seasons with his crafty bowling, especially in the death overs. Kaul, part of the 2008 U-19 World Cup winning side, also made a mark later in the Ranji Trophy. He was the second highest wicket-taker in the 2012-13 season.

Kaul has represented Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. Initially a KKR player, he was signed by the DD in 2013 and bought back by them in the 2014 auction. He had a decent run in the 2015-16 Ranji Trophy season playing for Punjab and has been with SRH for the past two seasons. In the 2017 season, he played 10 matches and picked up 16 wickets while playing 17 matches in the recent season and picked 21 wickets.

India have made four changes to their Playing XI from the first T20, which they won by 76 runs, with KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Umesh Yadav and Kaul coming in to replace Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. India lead the two-match series 1-0.

