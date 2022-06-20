India vs Ireland T20I series: Schedule, Squads, Telecast, Live Stream — All you need to know

India vs Ireland 2022, Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming: The BCCI named Hardik Pandya as the captain of India’s T20 team touring Ireland later this month, leaving out KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Shreyas Iyer from the team entirely. India will play Ireland in Dublin on June 26 and June 28 in a two-match bilateral series. Bhuvaneshwar Kumar has been named the vice-captain.

The trio has been replaced by Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, and Rahul Tripathi. This series is Yadav’s return to the Indian team after injury ruled him out for South Africa, while Samson has been called up once again after failing to make the team for the ongoing series.

SCHEDULE

India and Ireland will face off each other in two T20Is. Both matches will be played in Dublin on June 26 and June 28. Both matches will start at 9 pm IST.

LIVE STREAMING

Both the T20I matches between India and Ireland will be telecast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD while you can livestream the matches on Sony Liv.

SQUADS

Team India: Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishan Kishan, Harshal Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi.

Team Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Stephen Doheny, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, Conor Olphert, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young.