India vs Ireland, 1st T20I: With strong batting line-up, Virat Kohli-led Team India looks for a positive start

India are all set to begin their long UK tour when they lock horns with Ireland on Wednesday in the first T20I of the two-match series in Dublin. India are scheduled to play two T20Is against Ireland, three T20Is , three ODIs and five Test matches against England. Skipper Virat Kohli is making a comeback after a neck injury in this match. He was scheduled to travel to England earlier to play in his first ever County stint for Surrey but was tiled out because of the injury.

India would be looking to start their campaign on a positive note. The Kohli-led side is one of the most balanced Indian sides that have traveled to UK. They have a strong and long batting line up, spinners who have the ability to pick wickets in the middle overs and the fast bowlers who can contain the batsmen from scoring runs early on. Kohli will be having a selection headache especially in picking up the batting line up. KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan have been in prime form while Rohit Sharma would be the first choice opener. In the bowling department too, he might have to go with one spinner if Kohli ropes in three quick bowlers.

Ireland on the other side are playing on home turf and would look to get some fruitful results for themselves. Ireland have also roped in Punjab-based cricketer Simi Singh in their squad.

Training ✅ An intense training session for #TeamIndia ahead of the two T20Is against Ireland.#IREvIND pic.twitter.com/sRqE0F1P26 — BCCI (@BCCI) 26 June 2018

Players to watch

Without any doubts, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni will catch the attention from the spectators, but Dinesh Karthik and KL Rahul would be the key batsmen if they find a place in the XI. Karthik, who took India to the title win against Bangladesh in the T20I tri-series final, might be included in the team. On the other hand, Shikhar Dhawan, who has been in tremendous touch of late, and scored a brisk ton against Afghanistan in the Test match earlier this month, could be another player to watch out for. In the bowling department, it would be Bhuvneshwar Kumar who can completely capitalise on the conditions while Jasprit Bumrah can trouble the batsmen with his pace.

For Ireland, Kevin O Brien is one of the most sought-after batsmen in Irish cricket. The fans would expect him to give an aggressive start to the side if they bat first.

Squad

India

Virat Kohli(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav

Ireland

Gary Wilson(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Kevin O Brien, William Porterfield, Stuart Poynter, Boyd Rankin, James Shannon, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson

