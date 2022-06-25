India vs Ireland 1st T20 Match Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

Live Streaming of India Vs Ireland, 1st T20 Match: A new-look Indian cricket team will face Ireland in the first T20I on Sunday as Hardik Pandya looks to make a good first impression as captain.

The BCCI had named Hardik Pandya as the captain of India’s T20 team touring Ireland, leaving out KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Shreyas Iyer from the team entirely. India will play Ireland in Dublin on June 26 and June 28 in a two-match bilateral series. Bhuvaneshwar Kumar has been named the vice-captain.

Where will the 1st T20I between India vs Ireland be held?

The 1st T20I between India vs Ireland will take place in Dublin.

What time will the 1st T20I between India vs Ireland start?

The 1st T20I between India vs Ireland will start at 9:00 pm IST on Sunday, June 26.

Which TV channels will broadcast 1st T20I between India vs Ireland?

The 1st T20I between India vs Ireland will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of 1st T20I between India vs Ireland?

The live streaming of the 1st T20I between India vs Ireland will be available on Sony Liv.

Squads:

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson/Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Curtis Campher