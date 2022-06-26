India vs Ireland 1st T20I Live Score Updates: India lock horns Ireland in Dublin

India vs Ireland 1st T20I Live Score Updates: India will face Ireland on Sunday.

India vs Ireland 1st T20I Live Score: Hardik Pandya marks his much-anticipated International captaincy debut against a star-struck Ireland in a two-match T20 series, beginning on Sunday. With Rishabh Pant joining the Test side in England, Pandya was appointed the stand-in skipper after his heroics in leading Gujarat Titans to IPL 2022 triumph in their debut season. Here are all the details you need to know before the game begins.