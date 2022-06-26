scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 26, 2022
Must Read
Live now

India vs Ireland 1st T20I Live Score Updates: India lock horns Ireland in Dublin

India vs Ireland 1st T20I Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: IND vs IRE from The Village, Dublin.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: June 26, 2022 8:03:15 pm
India vs Ireland 1st T20I Live Score Updates: India will face Ireland on Sunday.

India vs Ireland 1st T20I Live Score: Hardik Pandya marks his much-anticipated International captaincy debut against a star-struck Ireland in a two-match T20 series, beginning on Sunday. With Rishabh Pant joining the Test side in England, Pandya was appointed the stand-in skipper after his heroics in leading Gujarat Titans to IPL 2022 triumph in their debut season. Here are all the details you need to know before the game begins.

Follow live score and updates of IND vs IRE from Dublin below:

Live Blog

India vs Ireland 1st T20 Live: Catch all the live-action between IND vs IRE from Dublin

20:02 (IST)26 Jun 2022
India vs Ireland Live: Dravid's psyche!

If one looks at coach Dravid’s philosophy, he doesn’t believe in casting his net too wide and exploring too many options. He also needs to close in on spots by the time India play the Asia Cup.

19:45 (IST)26 Jun 2022
India vs Ireland Live: Hardik, the skipper!

Stand-in captain Hardik Pandya, who batted at No. 5 in the last series, is expected to continue in that position with Dinesh Karthik coming a slot below him. However, with Karthik being assigned a specific role, he could also come ahead of Pandya, depending on the situation.

19:37 (IST)26 Jun 2022
India vs Leicestershire: Kohli gets into groove with a watchful fifty!

Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah averted each other’s gaze. Kohli turned towards the square-leg umpire and practised a forward defensive; Bumrah strode back to the top of his run-up. As if nothing had happened. (Read More)

19:26 (IST)26 Jun 2022
Hardik relishes captaincy, says it brings best out of him!

“Earlier also, I liked taking up responsibility and now also it is the same but it is a bit more responsibility now. I always believed that I did better when I took responsibility,” Hardik said during a virtual press conference on the eve of the first T20I.

19:19 (IST)26 Jun 2022
India vs Ireland Live: Probable XI's!

Ind Probable XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson. Hardik Pandya (c), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan/Arshdeep Singh/Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Ire Probable XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

19:13 (IST)26 Jun 2022
In other News: Madhya Pradesh end long wait to win Ranji Trophy; beat Mumbai by 6 wickets!

In other news: There was the last-afternoon disappointment of the 1998-99 final at the same Chinnaswamy stadium, 23 years ago when Madhya Pradesh had gone down in the final. This time they beat the 41-time champions Mumbai outright by six wickets.

19:10 (IST)26 Jun 2022
India vs Ireland Live: Hello!

Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the first t20 between India and Ireland. Playing under two talismanic skippers in Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli has taught Hardik a lot about leadership qualities, but he said every captain has their own style.

India vs Ireland 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Online Today Match Updates: Here are the two squads:

India Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya(c), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik.

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert.

Hardik Pandya marks his much-anticipated International captaincy debut against a star-struck Ireland in a two-match T20 series.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd