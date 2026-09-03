India vs Hong Kong Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Live Streaming: How to watch match today?

India vs Hong Kong Live Streaming: IND face HK in the Women's Asia Cup 2026 match today. (BCCI Women)

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India will aim to seal their berth in yet another Women’s Asia Cup semi-finals when they take on Hong Kong in their second Group A match today.

India relished a winning start to their campaign last week when they defeated Thailand by 94 runs. India’s batting performance was somewhat muddled. Despite opener Shafali Verma’s blistering 64, India only mustered 159 on the board for the loss of nine wickets, with three of the four middle-order batters falling for single-digit scores.

Hong Kong had, however, come close to winning the tournament opener against Thailand, where they suffered a six-run defeat chasing a score of 120 last Friday.