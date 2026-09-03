India vs Hong Kong Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Live Streaming: How to watch match today?

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Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India will aim to seal their berth in yet another Women’s Asia Cup semi-finals when they take on Hong Kong in their second Group A match today.
India relished a winning start to their campaign last week when they defeated Thailand by 94 runs. India’s batting performance was somewhat muddled. Despite opener Shafali Verma’s blistering 64, India only mustered 159 on the board for the loss of nine wickets, with three of the four middle-order batters falling for single-digit scores.
Hong Kong had, however, come close to winning the tournament opener against Thailand, where they suffered a six-run defeat chasing a score of 120 last Friday.
When will the India vs Hong Kong Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match take place?
India’s Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match against Hong Kong will take place on Thursday, September 3, starting at 8:00 PM IST.
Where will the India vs Hong Kong Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match be held?
The India vs Hong Kong match will be held at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, UAE.
Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Hong Kong Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match?
The India vs Hong Kong Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network.
Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Hong Kong Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match?
The India vs Hong Kong Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Pratika Rawal, Radha Yadav, Gunalan Kamalini, Prema Rawat.
Hong Kong: Kary Chan, Mariko Hill, Yasmin Daswani(w), Maryam Bibi(c), Marina Lamplough, Shanzeen Shahzad, Joyleen Kaur, Shing Chan Dorothea, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Alison Siu, Charlotte Chan, Kaur Mahekdeep, Hailey Wong, Iqra Sahar, Natasha Miles.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.