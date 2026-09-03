India vs Hong Kong Live Score, Women’s Asia Cup 2026: HKC-W win toss, opt to bowl vs IND-W in Dubai

India Women vs Hong Kong Women Asia Cup live score: IND-W take on HKC-W In Dubai. (Credit: ACC)

India were sent out to bat by Hong Kong China on Thursday in the Asia Cup, just 2 days ahead of their high profile encounter against Pakistan on Saturday. India, who are 7-time Asia Cup champions with 3 coming in the T20I format, will hope that their batting performance does not leave a lot to be desired.

In the match against Thailand, India were cruising at 101/2 in 10 overs before suffering a dramatic collapse, losing 7 wickets for just 29 runs, ultimately sputtering to 159 runs. The bowlers, however, came to the party as the Women in Blue wiped out the opposition for just 65 runs with Nandni Sharma and Deepti Sharma taking 3 wickets each.

Story continues below this ad The only bright spark in India’s batting was Shafali Verma who scored 64 while the other big guns like Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh all fell cheaply. With the absence of Jemimah Rodrigues, the Indian top order looks to be a bit shaky and they’ll look to gain some confidence with big scores against a relatively weak opponent in Hong Kong China. SCROLL DOWN FOR THE LIVE UPDATES FROM INDIA VS HONG KONG ASIA CUP MATCH Live Updates Sep 3, 2026 07:42 PM IST India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup Live: Hong Kong, China Playing XI Natasha Miles(c), Maryam Bibi, Mariko Hill, Joyleen Kaur, Marina Lamplough, Yasmin Daswani(w), Shanzeen Shahzad, Kary Chan, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Iqra Sahar, Alison Siu Sep 3, 2026 07:38 PM IST India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup Live: India playing XI Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud Sep 3, 2026 07:37 PM IST India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup Live: Captains' corner Harmanpreet Kaur: We also wanted to bat first in these conditions. We don't have a target score in mind; we just want to go and play to our strengths. This pitch is tricky and we don't know how it will play out. Hong Kong is playing well and this is a good opportunity for us to play against them and gain some momentum. Natasha Miles: We will bowl first, the conditions are good and we are not sure about our batting unti, We would like to restrict them to under 150, we have two changes, I am coming back into the eleven. Obviously its excited to play against India and we are looking forward to coming back and playing the Asia Cup in the future. Sep 3, 2026 07:33 PM IST India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup Live: Toss alert We are ready for the toss and the coin goes up and the Hong Kong China captain has called and she gets it right. India have been sent to bat first as Hong Kong opt to field first. Sep 3, 2026 07:27 PM IST India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup Live: Why is Jemimah not playing? Jemimah Rodrigues will not be featuring in this competition and next month’s Asian Games, owing to a hamstring injury she sustained during The Hundred Women’s. Rodrigues is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru , and Pratika Rawal — who is yet to play a T20I or a Women’s Premier League fixture — has been named as her replacement. Sep 3, 2026 07:25 PM IST India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup Live: Check out the two squads India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Gunalan Kamalini, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav Hong Kong, China Women: Kary Chan, Mariko Hill, Yasmin Daswani(w), Maryam Bibi(c), Marina Lamplough, Shanzeen Shahzad, Joyleen Kaur, Shing Chan Dorothea, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Alison Siu, Charlotte Chan, Kaur Mahekdeep, Hailey Wong, Iqra Sahar, Natasha Miles Sep 3, 2026 07:21 PM IST India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup Live: Hello and Welcome India will look to iron out the chinks in the batting lineup before the high profile clash against Pakistan on Sunday when they take on a relatively weaker Hong Kong China in a Group A Asia Cup encounter in Dubai on Thursday. India had defeated Thailand handily in their opening match but their batting left a lot to be desired with on Shafali Verma doing justice to her talents. Can the others follow suit tonight? We'll find out live. Shafali Verma in action. (BCCI/X) Shafali stars with bat as India thrash Thailand by 94 runs in Asia Cup opener On the eve of India’s Women’s Asia Cup opener against Thailand, Amol Muzumdar had made a pledge. After nine defeats in 16 T20Is this calendar year, India’s head coach wanted his team to set the tone for the remainder of 2026 through this tournament. In sport’s most fundamental currency — victory — the start was as promised. India began their Asia Cup campaign with a 94-run demolition of Thailand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Asked to bat first, they made 159/9 before bowling the underdogs out for 65. The emphatic result, though, came courtesy a few individual performances that papered over some familiar collective cracks.

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