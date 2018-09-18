India vs Hong Kong ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming, Asia Cup 2018 Live Score: India look to get off winning start

Asia Cup 2018 Live, India vs Hong Kong ODI Live Score and Updates: A formidable India will be aiming to make short work of minnows Hong Kong in their Asia Cup opener Tuesday before getting battle-ready for their much-anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on Wednesday. The match against Hong Kong will be an 'appetiser' before cricket junkies are treated to a lavish spread of main course which will be the Indo-Pak rivalry. Even without regular skipper Virat Kohli, the Indian side, led by Rohit Sharma, is an intimidating one in the limited-overs format. Hong Kong lost their opener against Pakistan by eight wickets in a thoroughly one sided showdown where they could manage only 116 runs. (PTI)