India vs Hong Kong ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming, Asia Cup 2018 Live Score: India look to get off winning start

India vs Hong Kong ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming, Asia Cup 2018 Live Score: Before the big one, India have the campaign starter against a minnows. In an odd scheduling decision, India will play matches on consecutive days – today against Hong Kong before the big one against Pakistan on Wednesday. India would like to make most of the league stage to get their middle order in place – the only flaw for the side. Hong Kong have had a small window to recover after that disappointing show against Pakistan on Sunday. They would hope to create a dent in the ODI status contest.
Live Blog
Asia Cup 2018 Live, India vs Hong Kong ODI Live Score and Updates:
Asia Cup 2018 Live, India vs Hong Kong ODI Live Score and Updates: A formidable India will be aiming to make short work of minnows Hong Kong in their Asia Cup opener Tuesday before getting battle-ready for their much-anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on Wednesday. The match against Hong Kong will be an 'appetiser' before cricket junkies are treated to a lavish spread of main course which will be the Indo-Pak rivalry. Even without regular skipper Virat Kohli, the Indian side, led by Rohit Sharma, is an intimidating one in the limited-overs format. Hong Kong lost their opener against Pakistan by eight wickets in a thoroughly one sided showdown where they could manage only 116 runs. (PTI)
Weather in Dubai: The weather will be a stiff challenge for the teams. It is expected to be 41 degrees Celsius. The pitches have been slow and Rohit Sharma expects them to get even slower as the tournament progresses.
Hello and Good Afternoon! Welcome to our live coverage of India's Asia Cup opener against Hong Kong. For India, this opener is likely to get the combination right in the middle order. It has been the problem in the past and needs fixing in the run up to the World Cup. Expect an India win but Hong Kong would hope to push the Men in Blue back as much as possible