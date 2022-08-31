India Vs Hong Kong (IND vs HKG), Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND Vs HKG match live?

India Vs Hong Kong (IND vs HKG), Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming: Buoyant India are all set to steamroll minnows Hong Kong in their second and final group league game of the Asia Cup in Dubai today. The Group A match won’t be more than a glorified net session for Rohit Sharma’s men against a team, mostly comprising Pakistani and Indian expats, who otherwise are not good enough to play first-class cricket in either of the two nations.

After a hard earned victory over Pakistan in a last over thriller, scripted by Hardik Pandya, the focus against Hong Kong will be on batters and their adequate game time.

India vs Hong Kong (IND vs HKG), Asia Cup 2022 Match Details:

When will India vs Hong Kong (IND vs HKG), Asia Cup 2022 Match be played?

India vs Hong Kong (IND vs HKG), Asia Cup 2022 Match will be played on Wednesday.

Where will India vs Hong Kong (IND vs HKG), Asia Cup 2022 Match be played?

India vs Hong Kong (IND vs HKG), Asia Cup 2022 Match will be played at Dubai International Stadium, UAE.

What time will India vs Hong Kong (IND vs HKG), Asia Cup 2022 Match be played?

India vs Hong Kong (IND vs HKG), Asia Cup 2022 Match will be played at 7:30 pm IST /6:00 PM Local. Toss will take place at 7 pm.

Where will India vs Hong Kong (IND vs HKG), Asia Cup 2022 Match be broadcast live in India?

India vs Hong Kong (IND vs HKG), Asia Cup 2022 Match be broadcast on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada

How to watch India vs Hong Kong (IND vs HKG), Asia Cup 2022 Match live streaming online in India?

Live streaming of India vs Hong Kong will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Hong Kong: Yasim Murtaza, Nizakat Khan(c), Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie(w), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Wajid Shah, Aftab Hussain, Dhananjay Rao, Mohammad Waheed, Ahan Trivedi, Ateeq Iqbal