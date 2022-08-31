scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Live now

India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022 Live Score Updates: India to face Hong Kong in Dubai

India vs Jong Kong, Asia Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score Online Today, Match Updates: India vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score and Updates.

By: Sports Desk
August 31, 2022 5:00:47 pm
ind vs hk, india vs hong kong liveIndia vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score Streaming Online

India vs Hong Kong, Live Cricket Score Streaming and Updates: After a hard-earned victory over Pakistan in a last-over thriller, scripted by Hardik Pandya, a buoyant India will be looking to steamroll minnows Hong Kong in their second and final group league game of the Asia Cup in Dubai on Wednesday.

For Virat Kohli, the Hong Kong match will be all about another quality hitting time in the middle against an attack that is sure to feel intimidated by his sheer presence in the middle. It would be interesting to see if Ravindra Jadeja is sent at No. 4 position against Hong Kong or whether Rishabh Pant is tried in place of Dinesh Karthik, just to give him some game time.

Follow live score and updates of India vs Hong King from Dubai below.

Live Blog

India vs Hong Kong Live Score and Updates: Follow IND vs HK live action from Dubai

Rahul, Rohit, Virat hope to get in the groove against Hong KongIndia vs Hong Kong Live Streaming and Updates:

Here are the two squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (c), Kinchit Shah, Aftab Hussain, Aizaz Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Babar Hayat, Dhananjay Rao, Ehsan Khan, Haroon Arshad, Scott McKechnie, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed, Ayush Shukla, Ahan Trivedi, Wajid Shah, Yasim Murtaza, Zeeshan Ali.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-08-2022 at 05:00:47 pm