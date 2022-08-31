India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022 Live Score Updates: India to face Hong Kong in Dubai

India vs Hong Kong, Live Cricket Score Streaming and Updates: After a hard-earned victory over Pakistan in a last-over thriller, scripted by Hardik Pandya, a buoyant India will be looking to steamroll minnows Hong Kong in their second and final group league game of the Asia Cup in Dubai on Wednesday.

For Virat Kohli, the Hong Kong match will be all about another quality hitting time in the middle against an attack that is sure to feel intimidated by his sheer presence in the middle. It would be interesting to see if Ravindra Jadeja is sent at No. 4 position against Hong Kong or whether Rishabh Pant is tried in place of Dinesh Karthik, just to give him some game time.

Follow live score and updates of India vs Hong King from Dubai below.