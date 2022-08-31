India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 Team Prediction: Will India make changes to their Playing XI?

India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022 Match Probable Playing XIs: KL Rahul couldn’t have wished for an easier opposition to get his rhythm back as India will be taking on Hong Kong in their second and final group league game of the Asia Cup today.

Rahul, whose first T20I in 2022 was against Pakistan the other night, would want to come out all guns blazing and may take this opportunity to try an alternate batting approach at the onset, compared to what has been his style at the IPL.

Teams (from):

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (c), Kinchit Shah, Aftab Hussain, Aizaz Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Babar Hayat, Dhananjay Rao, Ehsan Khan, Haroon Arshad, Scott McKechnie, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed, Ayush Shukla, Ahan Trivedi, Wajid Shah, Yasim Murtaza, Zeeshan Ali.

Probable Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Hong Kong: Yasim Murtaza, Nizakat Khan(c), Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott Mckechnie (wk), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla

Dubai weather report

The temperature is expected to hover around 35°C on the matchday with 45% humidity and 16 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

IND vs HK Pitch report

Dubai Cricket Stadium’s pitch is not ideal for tall scores. Its boundaries are very short, which the batsman takes full advantage of but chasing seems to be an excellent option on this wicket.