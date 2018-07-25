Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 25, 2018

WATCH: India work at the nets for Essex warm-up match

India play Essex in a three day warm-up game ahead of the first Test against England at Edgbaston on August 1.

By: Sports Desk | Published: July 25, 2018 1:25:07 pm
R Ashwin at he nets for India ahead of Essex warm-up game at Chelmsford R Ashwin at the nets on eve of India-Essex warm-up game. (Source: Twitter/BCCI)
India’s batsmen put in final touches on Tuesday evening in their preparation of the warm-up game against Essex. Set to start on Wednesday, the match was initially scheduled to be played across four days but has now been reduced to three days owing to the heatwave in the country. It means the visitors will leave one day earlier for the first Test – at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

At the County Cricket Ground in Chelmsford, India spent four hours at the nets with players arriving in two batches. Almost all the batsmen and bowlers had rigorous workouts under intense heat before Cheteshwar Pujara, Murali Vijay and Virat Kohli also underwent slip catching drills.

The pitch to be used for the match is reported to be “lush green” which is in sharp contrast to the condition of the outfield which had a barren look and resulted in animated discussion between coach Ravi Shastri and ground officials. Per PTI, the surface in use for the nets was of the same colour as the outfield which didn’t appease the visiting team.

Essex Cricket made an announcement at mid-day on Tuesday confirming that the match was to be played across three days instead of the four. “Essex Cricket and the England & Wales Cricket Board have today agreed, at the request of the BCCI Management Team, that the scheduled Tourist match between Essex and India will now be played over three days. As a result of India’s five Test series against England during August and September, and the current high temperatures, the match will now take place on Wednesday 25 – Friday 27 July,” the release read.

