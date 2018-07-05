India vs England: Wrist spinners making up for Jasprit Bumrah’s absence, says KL Rahul

KL Rahul scored his second T20I hundred. (Source: AP) KL Rahul scored his second T20I hundred. (Source: AP)

India will be up against England in the second T20I of the three-match series in Cardiff on Friday. Ahead of the crucial fixture, batsman KL Rahul addressed the media on Thursday. The 26-year-old gave insights on his form and also praised Kuldeep Yadav’s performance in the last match where the chinaman spinner scalped an impressive fifer. Admitting that being in and out of the side had made him realised the importance of his place in the Indian squad, Rahul maintained that his focus remains on making most of the opportunities that come his way.

“I hadn’t played much international cricket before IPL 2018 and when you are sitting out, you realise how important it is to capistalise on the opportunities that come in your way. Being in and out of the team, injuries kept frustrating me,” Rahul said.

Reflecting on his scintillating 100 in Manchester he said, “I wanted to score a hundred and I am happy it came here in England and in the first game. I wanted to make most of the opportunity I got.”

When asked about the team’s preparations, the right-handed batsman said, “Our preparations have been good. We got what we wanted in Ireland as well and we are enjoying our journey right now. Hope we continue this in the upcoming matches.”

Kuldeep Yadav scalped a five-wicket haul against England in the first T20I. Hailed the chinaman’s special five-wicket haul Rahul said, “Wrist spinners like Kuldeep and Chahal can be difficult for any opposition. It was special from Kuldeep to pick a fifer as it is difficult to pick wickets in a T20I format. Not having Jasprit Bumrah in the XI is a big loss but the Kuldeep and Chahal are bowling, they going to be very dangerous throughout the tour.”

Rahul made it clear that the batting order would depend upon the situation and demand of the team management.

“It’s a huge advantage for the team that all the players are in form. We as the batsmen are very flexible in taking up the roles and responsibilities. For instance, we might get a good start and promote MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya up the order to accelerate. We need to understand what is best for the team,” he concluded.

