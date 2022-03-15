India vs England, Women’s World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

India vs England, Women’s World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online: Their confidence high after an impressive win over the West Indies, India would look for much-needed consistency with the bat against a struggling England in their fourth league stage match of the ICC Women’s World Cup on Wednesday.

Currently placed third after a morale-boosting 155-run against the West Indies, India would like to keep the winning momentum going and maintain its stay in the top four especially when they take on table toppers Australia after England.

After an inexplicably slow performance against New Zealand when the Indian batters played out 162 dot balls, Smriti Mandhana (123 off 119) and Harmanpreet Kaur (109 off 107) produce a splendid batting display, slamming twin centuries against the West Indies to power India to their highest total (317/8) in the history of the showpiece event.

On the other hand, England’s title defence has been off to a disastrous start. Heather Knight and Co. have lost all three of their matches to slip down to the seventh spot on the points table.

Their inability to close matches in the dying minutes has cost the defending champions dearly.

A loss against India on Wednesday mean the possibility of making the top four would be completely out of their hands, a prospect England would definitely want to avoid.

Squads:

India: Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Rich Ghosh (wk), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh.

England: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver), Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.

When is India vs England Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

India vs England Women’s World Cup 2022 match will take place on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

What time does India vs England Women’s World Cup 2022 match begin?

India vs England Women’s World Cup 2022 match will begin at 6.30 AM IST. Toss will be at 6 AM.

Where will India vs England Women’s World Cup 2022 match take place?

India vs England Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui in New Zealand.

How To watch India vs England Women’s World Cup 2022 match Live Streaming in India?

Fans can watch India vs England Women’s World Cup 2022 match Live on Star Sports network and Disney+Hotstar.