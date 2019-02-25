India vs England Women’s T20 squad: Smriti Mandhana to lead, Harmanpreet Kaur sidelined with injury

The All-India Women’s selection committee met in Mumbai on Monday and announced the squad for the Indian Women’s Team which will face England in the upcoming T20I series. Smriti Mandhana will captain the team while Harmanpreet Kaur remains sidelined with injury. Kaur has not yet fully recovered from her ankle injury and will continue her rehab at the NCA.

The 15-member squad also includes ODI skipper Mithali Raj. Middle-order batswoman Veda Krishnamurthy also makes a comeback to the side after being dropped from the tour to New Zealand.

Among those who could possibly make their India debut are Bharati Fulmali and left-arm pacer Komal Zanzad.

Harleen Deol, who replaced Harmanpreet in the ODI squad for the ongoing series against England, has been axed because of her poor show.

India Women’s T20I squad: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Bharti Fulmali, Anuja Patil, Shikha Pandey, Komal Zanzad, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Veda Krishnamurty, Harleen Deol

After completion of the ongoing ODI series, India will play three T20Is against England in Guwahati. India beat England in the second ODI in Mumbai. on Monday. Shikha Pandey was the pick of the bowlers as she returned with a career best 4/18.

Crediting coach W V Raman for her success, Pandey said, “There were a few technical issues, which were brought into my notice by Raman Sir.”

I was very surprised that I did not realise those (issues). He has been that assuring face in the dressing room,” PTI quoted her as saying.