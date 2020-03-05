India vs England Live Cricket Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Semi-Final Live Updates: Rain threat looms large

Harmanpreet Kaur hasn’t fired in the tournament so far whereas Heather Knight is the leading run-scorer (File photo) Harmanpreet Kaur hasn’t fired in the tournament so far whereas Heather Knight is the leading run-scorer (File photo)

India vs England Women‘s (IND W vs ENG W) T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, T20 World Cup 2020 Live Score Updates: Unbeaten India take on England in the first semi-final of Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 at Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. India have been in red-hot form in the tournament so far whereas England have managed to qualify for the semi-final after a loss in their opening match of the tournament. The last time India faced England was in March 2019 where the Englishwomen whitewashed India at home in the three-T20I series. Rain threat looms large over the semi-final. In case of a washout, Harmanpreet-led India will advance to the semi-finals.

Shafali Verma has given headaches to the opposition bowling attack. The hard-hitting No.1 T20I opener is the first and foremost threat to Heather Knight’s side. She has scored 161 runs from four games at an average of 40.25. She has hit 9 sixes in the tournament so far. The 16-year-old needs just one six to break her captain’s record for most sixes in a single edition of T20 World Cup.