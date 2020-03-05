India vs England Live Cricket Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Semi-Final Live Updates: Rain threat looms large

India vs England Women‘s (IND W vs ENG W) T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, T20 World Cup 2020 Live Score Updates: Unbeaten India take on England in the first semi-final of Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 at Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. India have been in red-hot form in the tournament so far whereas England have managed to qualify for the semi-final after a loss in their opening match of the tournament. The last time India faced England was in March 2019 where the Englishwomen whitewashed India at home in the three-T20I series. Rain threat looms large over the semi-final. In case of a washout, Harmanpreet-led India will advance to the semi-finals.
Shafali Verma has given headaches to the opposition bowling attack. The hard-hitting No.1 T20I opener is the first and foremost threat to Heather Knight’s side. She has scored 161 runs from four games at an average of 40.25. She has hit 9 sixes in the tournament so far. The 16-year-old needs just one six to break her captain’s record for most sixes in a single edition of T20 World Cup.
The situation does not seem to get better. If both the semi-finals get washed out, we are set to have new world champions this time around as India and South Africa will qualify for the final showdown.
Radha Yadav was not a part of the starting lineup as Arundhati Reddy featured in the squad. Radha showed her true class when she picked up a four-wicket haul against Sri Lanka, her career-best bowling figures in the format. The left-arm spinner is a wicket-taker and has proved to be the go-to bowler for Harmanpreet Kaur in the previous two games when India needed to break a partnership. Also, the 19-year-old is a decent hitter down the order and can provide the needed boost in the death overs.
If rain washes out the semi-final between India and England, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will advance to the final as they were table-toppers in Group A. The cut-off time for a 10-over per side game is 11:06 IST. The England fans will have their fingers crossed.
Smriti Mandhana has not lived upto the expectations in the group stages of the tournament. Mandhana has got good starts, making full use of the fielding restrictions along with batting sensation Shafali. But, she has not been able to convert those starts into a big score. In the knockout games, India need their experienced campaigner to take charge of the proceedings.
Hello and welcome to Women's T20 World Cup semi-final between India and England. With heavy rain forecast in Sydney on Thursday, there’s a high probability of both the semifinals being truncated affairs. Teams need to play 10 overs each to constitute a T20 match in ICC tournaments. Since both semifinals (India vs England and South Africa vs Australia) are scheduled at the SCG, there will only be a 30-minute window between both games in case overs are lost because of rain interruptions. The India-England match is scheduled to finish at 6 pm local time, while the South Africa-Australia game is scheduled for a 10 pm finish. There is no reserve day for the semifinals, and if there’s a washout, India and South Africa will advance to the final in Melbourne on Sunday since they topped their respective groups.