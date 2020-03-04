Women’s T20 World Cup semis: England worry about Shafali Verma, Poonam Yadav and rains

Shafali Verma has scored 161 runs from four matches in the tournament so far (File photo) Shafali Verma has scored 161 runs from four matches in the tournament so far (File photo)

The last time India’s women’s team took on England in an ICC event was in front of a sell-out crowd at Lord’s in July 2017 during the final of the 50-over World Cup. The summit clash ebbed and flowed before swinging in England’s favour under thrilling circumstances. Barely three years later the two teams will face-off yet again, this time in the semifinal of the World T20 at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

England will know that they cannot afford to take one false step because this is a different Indian team from the one they played at Lord’s. They are a confident unit blessed with proven match-winners such as Shafali Verma and Poonam Yadav. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side have been on a rampage at this showpiece event, quelling hosts Australia and registering emphatic wins against Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka to top the group stage.

Ahead of this epic duel, here are some of the talking points.

India banking on their young stars

India have rode seamlessly from the group stage to the knockouts on the back of the sheer individual brilliance of their dashing 16-year-old opener Shafali Verma and leg-spinner Poonam Yadav. Verma has smashed 161 runs from four matches, with her blazing starts upfront winning her fans on and off the field. She has bagged a couple of Player-of-the Match awards and also leads the charts for the best strike-rate in this tournament. On the other hand, Yadav has cast a spell of her oppositions, bamboozling them with her mixture of slow, loopy leg-spinners and googlies. With 9 scalps, she is currently the highest wicket-taker. Much of India’s success against England will depend on how these two youngsters perform. Not surprisingly, England captain Heather Knight has singled out Yadav as a big threat. “She is a massive threat for us, and is an improved bowler since the last World Cup. So, for us to be successful, we’re going to have to play her well. That’s going to be the key in the game,” Knight said in the pre-match press conference.

India’s misfiring middle-order

India were the first team in this competition to qualify for the semifinal. However, beneath the glossy veneer is their misfiring middle-order. Barring the exploits of opener Shafali Verma, none of the other batters have managed to get their act together. Smriti Mandhana, Verma’s opening partner, has managed just 38 runs across three games. Worse still are the numbers of their captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who tallied a dismal 26 runs from four games. Others like Jemima Rodrigues, too, have hardly done anything to inspire confidence. Consequently, the belligerent starts given by Verma have not been capitalised as wickets have fallen in a heap, which meant that there has hardly been any momentum in the middle overs. This is an area that England bowlers will look to exploit in Sydney.

England’s all-round might

England have made it to the last four on the back of the superlative batting performances from Natalie Sciver and their captain Heather Knight. With 202 runs, Sciver is the top run-scorer in this tournament, followed by Knight, who comes second on the list with 193 runs. If the pair can continue their good form, England will have a great chance of making it to their second successive final. Their batting apart, Knight’s team also has the very economical left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone, who is the second-highest wicket-taker with 8 scalps and only behind Poonam Yadav. With 21 wickets, India’s spinners may have taken the most prolific in the tournament, but England’s spinners have been the most economical, conceding at 4.3 runs per over.

Weather, a spoilsport?

With heavy rains forecast in Sydney on Thursday, there’s a high probability of both the semifinals being truncated affairs. Teams need to play 10 overs each for it to be constituted a T20 match in ICC tournaments. Since both the semi-finals (India vs England and South Africa vs Australia) are double-headers at the SCG, there will only be a 30-minute window between both games in case overs are lost because of rain interruptions. The India-England match is scheduled to finish at 6 pm local time, while the South Africa-Australia game is scheduled for a 10 pm finish. Since there is no reserve day for the semifinals, and if there’s a washout, India and South Africa will play in the final in Melbourne on Sunday since they topped their respective groups.

