India vs England women 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming: England win toss, opt to bat

India women vs England women 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming: India women’s cricket team will look to double their advantage in the three-match ODI series against the England and solidify their place in the ICC ODI Championship. A win in the second ODI will consolidate their second place in the Championship table. At the other end, England would be eager to move up the ladder from the current seventh to fifth with a win.

In the opening ODI, India’s average batting effort was masked by a confident and strong bowling display with Ekta Bisht taking four wickets and two wickets each for Shikha Pandey and Deepti Sharma. Promising knocks from Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana couldn’t help India along strongly enough and needed the support of the lower order to put a competitive total. Safe to say, the batswomen need to step up to make lives easier for the bowlers.