Toggle Menu
India vs England women 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming: England win toss, opt to bathttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/india-vs-england-women-2nd-odi-live-cricket-score-streaming-5599609/

India vs England women 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming: England win toss, opt to bat

India vs England women 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming, IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: India women take on England women in the second ODI of the three-match series in the ICC ODI Championship.

India women vs England women 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score
India women vs England women Live: India take on England in second ODI in Mumbai. (Source: PTI)

India women vs England women 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming: India women’s cricket team will look to double their advantage in the three-match ODI series against the England and solidify their place in the ICC ODI Championship. A win in the second ODI will consolidate their second place in the Championship table. At the other end, England would be eager to move up the ladder from the current seventh to fifth with a win.

In the opening ODI, India’s average batting effort was masked by a confident and strong bowling display with Ekta Bisht taking four wickets and two wickets each for Shikha Pandey and Deepti Sharma. Promising knocks from Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana couldn’t help India along strongly enough and needed the support of the lower order to put a competitive total. Safe to say, the batswomen need to step up to make lives easier for the bowlers.

Live Blog

India women vs England women 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score and Updates:

2nd ODI

Hello and Good Morning! Welcome to our live coverage of India's series against England. In the first fixture, India beat England by 66 runs to successfully defend a small 202 run total. Credit for that would go to left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht who took 4/25. England lost their last seven wickets for just 25 runs to collapse for 136. But, India would need to improve with the bat after another middle order collapse.

Squads: India Women (From): Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj(c), Harleen Deol, Mona Meshram, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Mansi Joshi, Punam Raut, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ravi Kalpana.

England Women (From): Amy Ellen Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Taylor(w), Heather Knight(c), Natalie Sciver, Danielle Wyatt, Katherine Brunt, Georgia Elwiss, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Alex Hartley, Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley Brown, Laura Marsh, Lauren Winfield.

Stadium:Wankhede Stadium

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 India vs England women 2nd ODI Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch India vs England women 2nd ODI?
2 1st T20: Australia bad, India worse in Vizag
3 India vs Australia 1st T20: We want to give KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant game time, says Virat Kohli