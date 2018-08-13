India vs England: We got the combination a bit off for Lord’s Test, admits Virat Kohli

The decision to include Kuldeep Yadav in the playing eleven instead of Umesh Yadav backfired for skipper Virat Kohli and co. (Source: Reuters) The decision to include Kuldeep Yadav in the playing eleven instead of Umesh Yadav backfired for skipper Virat Kohli and co. (Source: Reuters)

Team India’s failure to get the right combination for the second Test match at Lord’s resulted in a disappointing loss by an innings and 159 runs. The decision to include Kuldeep Yadav in the playing eleven instead of Umesh Yadav backfired for skipper Virat Kohli and co. as damp conditions neutralized the effect of spinners. The temptation of playing two spinners was always on the cards but the inability to read the conditions on offer dealt a massive blow to India’s chances of leveling the series.

Admitting that the combination was a bit off the Indian captain was hopeful of getting it right for the next encounter at Nottingham. “Won’t sit around and say that we didn’t have the best of conditions. Their bowlers were relentless with the ball. Looking at things now, the weather was so unpredictable, I think we got the combination a bit off before the game. A chance to correct that next game. Five days to go, should be okay. Lower back issue coming up again and again, purely because of the workload. Confident I’ll be fine in five days time,” Kohli said at the post-match press conference.

Expressing disappointment over his team’s performance the Indian captain said, “Not very proud of the way we played to be honest. First time in last five Test matches we’ve been outplayed. Credit to England. They were clinical. When a team plays like that they deserve to be on the winning side.”

“Can’t really think about those things (conditions not in favour). You have to counter the conditions as and when they come to you. Can’t crib about these things. Sometimes the rub of the green will go your way too,” he concluded by saying.

