India vs England: Virat Kohli receives custom jersey from Southampton Football Club, see pic

India captain Virat Kohli received a customised jersey from Southampton Football Club on Tuesday. The jersey was presented to him by forward Danny Ings. This after team India finished the fourth Test at Rose Bowl and succumbed to a bitter 60-run defeat against England. “It was great to welcome @imVkohli and @BCCI to Southampton last week! 😇 #saintsfc,” Southampton wrote on its Twitter handle. Southampton FC is currently playing in the Premier League, the top tier of English football. They lie twelfth on the EPL standings with one win in four matches. Earlier, Kohli became the second fastest Indian batsman to score 6,000 Test runs during the fourth Test. The Harbour hotel in Southampton, where team India were staying, presented him with a cake to commemorate his achievement.

Meanwhile, India’s loss against the Three Lions in the third Test meant that once again they failed to win a series away from home. Reflecting on the bitter defeat the Indian skipper said, “I thought England did well to give us that target. They batted well in third innings. Seeing how the pitch was, how the ball was turning, they applied themselves and got to a total that was challenging. Thought we were in with a fifty-fifty chance last night. Didn’t get a good start, England applied a lot of pressure.”

“All in all it was a challenging day, we put our best foot forward but it wasn’t good enough. Don’t think we made too many mistakes today. Credit to them. We never thought like that (of an impending collapse). Me and Jinks did well with that partnership, but if you don’t have a partnership before or after it becomes difficult. But we were always under the pump. The pressure was non-stop. We felt the passion of eleven players on the field, wanting to win the Test match for their country,” he added.

