India vs England: Virat Kohli needs to be smarter with reviews, reckons Ajit Agarkar

Virat Kohli kneels after fielding during the fifth cricket test match of a five-match series between England and India at the Oval cricket ground in London, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. (AP Photo) Virat Kohli kneels after fielding during the fifth cricket test match of a five-match series between England and India at the Oval cricket ground in London, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. (AP Photo)

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar on Saturday urged current Indian captain Virat Kohli to be smarter while asking for reviews. This was after India on Day one of the fifth Test wasted two reviews which could have been avoided. According to Agarkar such decisions can easily cost India the game. The former seamer opined that although it is commendable of Kohli to be intricately involved in the game, he needs to be equally assisted by the bowler and the wicketkeeper going upstairs for reviews.

“You can see how involved in the game he (Kohli) is. Sometimes he can’t help himself and every time there is an appeal, he wants to take a review,” Agarkar was quoted as saying by Times Now. “You got to be a bit smarter. I think the bowler and the wicketkeeper should help him out but he also needs to control himself a little bit. It could easily cost you the game now. They took a couple of ordinary reviews yesterday, to be frank.”

Meanwhile, India wrapped up England innings for 332 on the second day of the Oval Test. The English who looked shaky at the end of Day 1, recovered and now have put the pressure again on the visitors. Jos Buttler added 98 runs with Stuart Broad before Buttler was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja.

