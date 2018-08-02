India vs England: Virat Kohli ‘mic drop’ celebration makes for entertaining cricket, says Joe Root

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli celebrates with teammates the dismissal of England’s cricket captain Joe Root. (Source: AP) Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli celebrates with teammates the dismissal of England’s cricket captain Joe Root. (Source: AP)

The first Test between India and England had an entertaining start as Virat Kohli mocked Joe Root with his own form of ‘mic drop’ celebration when the latter was dismissed for 80. But Root dismissed it by saying that it adds to the theatre of the game.

In an interview to BBC Test Match Special, Root said, “It adds to the theatre of the game. It makes entertaining cricket for everyone to watch, which is exactly what you want in Test cricket.”

Root, who became the quickest English batsman to reach 6000 runs and looked set to make a century, tried to steal a second run off Ravichandran Ashwin in the 63rd over of the innings. However, Kohli’s direct throw ran out Root as he tried to return for non-existent double.

Thrilled with the crucial wicket, Kohli attempted to mock Root’s ‘mic drop’ celebration when he guided England to a 2-1 ODI series win against India last month. Root said that he ‘immediately regretted’ the celebration, calling it as the ‘most embarrassing’ moment as player.

“It’s one of those things that come with batting in Test cricket, against good sides with fielders who can pull off moments of brilliance,” Root said. “I didn’t see the celebration at the time, but I saw it last night.”

“I’m sure within the five-match series there will be plenty of that stuff going on. It adds to the whole drama of the series.”

Asked whether Kohli’s celebration would motivate England, Root said: “We’ll have to wait and see. I can’t see it becoming an issue throughout this game or moving forward.”

