India vs England: Virat Kohli is lying if he says his runs do not matter, says James Anderson

At the start of India’s tour against England, Virat Kohli had said that it does not matter whether he scores runs or not as long as India wins. But England’s James Anderson felt otherwise and said that Kohli is telling lies.

When the Indian captain was asked about his personal goals for the tour, he had replied, “It doesn’t matter whether I get runs or don’t. What I want is the team to play well and win. You want to perform as an individual but I haven’t set any benchmarks or targets or come here to do certain things, which have to be special, just because the last tour here didn’t go well. That’s always my mindset for the time I have been captain.”

However, Anderson was of the opinion that it does matter to Kohli whether he scores runs or not. “It doesn’t matter if he gets runs or not? I think he is telling lies there. For India to win here, of course it matters. Virat will be desperate to score runs for his team, as you would expect from the captain and one of the best players in the world,” he said. “I am sure he is practising hard at certain aspects of his game and that will make the battle between him and not just myself, but him and the rest of our bowlers, a really exciting one.”

“Today, cricketers learn from not only watching match footage but also from past experiences. So I would expect a batsman of Kohli’s quality to have learnt from that last series here (in 2014). I am sure (Kohli) is practising hard at certain aspects of his game and that will make the battle between him and not just myself, but him and the rest of our bowlers, a really exciting one,” Anderson said.

When asked who he thinks is the best batsman in the world among Steve Smith, AB de Villiers, Kane Williamson, Joe Root and Kohli, Anderson replied, “Well I don’t like bowling to any one of them to be honest. It is hard to pick one of them because they are all different in their own way. They have all got a lot of qualities. The thing that makes them stand out above other batsmen around the world is how they adapt to all different forms of the game.”

“That’s what’s most impressive – to not only be able to score 50 off 20 balls in a T20 but also get a 100 off 250 balls in a Test match. It takes a special batsman and special mentality to do that. So, I will sit on the fence and say these are the best batsmen in the world, and not pick one,” Anderson said.

