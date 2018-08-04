Never seen such intent as Virat Kohli showed, says Harbhajan Singh

Virat Kohli scored 149 in first innings of the first Test against England. (Source: Reuters) Virat Kohli scored 149 in first innings of the first Test against England. (Source: Reuters)

“Wow” is the word that off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has used for the kind of performance that India skipper Virat Kohli played at Edgbaston in the first Test against England. When all other batsman failed miserably to read the line and length from English bowlers, Kohli stood strong and rescued his side from a tricky situation in the first innings.

In reply to England’s 287, India were in trouble at 100/5 when captain Kohli joined hands with Hardik Pandya and the tail to keep the deficit at just 13 runs. He himself went on to score a fighting 149 runs and was unbeaten at 43 on Day 3 in the second innings as India were handed a tricky target of 194 runs. Talking to BCCI.TV about Kohli’s batting, Harbhajan hailed the right-hander’s intent and the way he had crafted his innings.

READ: Playing county cricket helped me in Edgbaston, says Ishant Sharma

”For me, Virat Kohli is a guy who is the person whenever the team needs him. I remember when he came to Sri Lanka, none of the Indian stalwart players was able to pick Ajanta Mendis. But, Virat Kohli is keen to get into the middle and prove a point. He scored a fifty and the same kind of hunger he showed in Birmingham,” Harbhajan said.

”The kind of inning Virat played, wow. I have never seen that kind of an intent. It is the best. I have no words to describe him. The only thing to do is bow down,” he added.

READ: Sachin Tendulkar applauds Ishant Sharma’s fifer at Edgbaston

Indian bowlers scalped all 20 wickets in this match and mentioning about their performance, the off-spinner praised the efforts. Harbhajan appreciated the way Ashwin bowled as bagged four wickets in the first innings. Apart from Ashwin, fast bowler Ishant Sharma too had a successful outing in this match after he returned with a fifer in the second innings.

WATCH: @harbhajan_singh was all praise for the bowling attack that took 20 wickets in the first Test. Also, he had some special words of praise for captain @imVkohli – by @RajalArora #TeamIndia #ENGvIND

Full Video here—> https://t.co/9M1cWQahny pic.twitter.com/NB0XsritM8 — BCCI (@BCCI) 4 August 2018

”Bowlers have done a great job. Especially, Ravi Ashwin, he has been phenomenal and brilliant. The way he created a lot of revolutions is great to see. Of course, apart from him, Mohammed Shami has been brilliant in the first inning and good to see him on the field. He has gone through a lot and I wish him all the good luck,” he said.

READ: Will go to bed dreaming about getting Virat Kohli’s wicket, says James Anderson

”In the second inning, Ishant was all over the place. He was terrific. As a senior bowler, he responded well when the team needed him the most. Very well and I am proud of these guys. This team have it all to win the series in England and I am sure boys will respond really well. Keeping my fingers crossed for a tricky chase,” Harbhajan inferred.

India ended the third day’s play at 110/5 with Kohli and Dinesh Karthik remaining unbeaten at stumps.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd