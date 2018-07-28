India vs England: Virat Kohli’s extra motivation could be dangerous for England, says Graham Gooch

Virat Kohli scored a half-century against Essex in the only warm-up game. (Source: BCCI Twitter) Virat Kohli scored a half-century against Essex in the only warm-up game. (Source: BCCI Twitter)

India will lock horns with England in five-match Test series away from home starting August 1. Former cricketer Graham Gooch has said that India captain Virat Kohli is a top-ranked player and would be looking to improve his batting record in England. Kohli scored 134 runs in five Test matches on his last tour of England.

“He (Kohli) is a top-ranked player in the world at the moment and I think a dangerous customer for England as he has the motivation to improve his record in this country. Every player wants to be known to be able to play well in all sorts of conditions,” Gooch told BCCI.TV in an interview.

Talking about Kohli and his England skipper Joe Root, Gooch suggested that the two batsmen should be assessed on the basis of the matches they have won for their respective teams and added that the Indian captain is keen on doing well away from home.

“And I think one thing that people should remember what sets them apart in the modern era — people who watch shouldn’t remember how many runs they score or what innings they played. But (they should remember) when Virat Kohli or Joe Root played an innings, that helped them win the match for their team. That’s what counts. Not the number of runs. It might be 50 in difficult conditions or 150 on a flat wicket but when your performance helps your side win the match, that’s when you should be proud of,” said Gooch.

“Sometimes in the past, India have struggled when they have travelled abroad. Obviously, they have been very strong at home but they are improving all the time. And Virat Kohli is very determined to do well. I think he has got a point to prove, he has got a good all-round side, got some good spinners,” Gooch added.

Mentioning about the upcoming series between India and England, Gooch was of the opinion that the bilateral tie would be a close affair but also admitted that England hadn’t played good Test cricket in recent past. “It is going to be a very close series. As you know, we have had very unusual weather in this country. No rain really for eight weeks. It is unheard of. Probably, it is hotter than what it is in India at the moment. I think that will level it up a little bit. If the ball was moving quite a lot, it would have been a slight advantage for people like Broad and Anderson, who are world-class performers, when the ball is moving around. I think wickets will be a little bit flatter and so I think (it is) quite a difficult series to pick a winner actually. Maybe, one Test either way,” Gooch said.

“As an Englishman, I would want England to win but our form in Test cricket hasn’t been that good recently. We did very poorly in the winter in Australia, beaten 0-4, beaten by New Zealand, drew against Pakistan. We are not playing Test cricket as we would like to. We have some very good cricketers but they need to perform,” he added.

Hailing India’s abilities, Gooch said that the Virat Kohli-led side is a strong team and England need to play good cricket to get the positive outcomes. “India are a strong side and you don’t get to No 1 rating position without playing well. So, it’s going to be a tight series. England will have a lot to play for as they are underperforming,” he signed off.

