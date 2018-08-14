India vs England: Never give up on us, Virat Kohli appeals to fans

Skipper Virat Kohli failed to score in the 2nd Test against England. (Source: Reuters) Skipper Virat Kohli failed to score in the 2nd Test against England. (Source: Reuters)

After suffering a massive defeat at the hands of England in the second Test at Lord’s, Indian skipper Virat Kohli appealed to fans to continue supporting the team. Indian team faced criticism back home after losing the first two Tests and going down 2-0 in the series. In a post on his official Facebook account, the 29-year old said that his team will continue to learn from their mistakes. “Sometimes we win and other times we learn. You never give up on us and we promise to never give up on you either. Onwards and upwards,” he wrote.

The post was accompanied by a photo of the team’s huddle on the field. India failed to deliver with bat in both the Tests, losing the first one at Edgbaston by 31 runs, followed by a defeat by an innings and 159 runs at Lord’s. The Indian captain, who scored a century at Edgbaston, and climbed to the top spot in ICC Test Rankings, also failed to deliver with the bat in the second Test, scoring 23 and 17 in the two innings.

His dip in for led to him being slipping down to the second position in ICC Test Rankings, below Steve Smith. He was also troubled by an old back problem during the match.

Following the innings and 159-run loss at the Lord’s, the skipper admitted that the team combination was “a bit off” when questioned specifically on selection decisions so far but insisted that the side would bounce back. “(At) Two-nil down the only option is to come out positive, make it 2-1 and make it an exciting series from there,” Kohli had said.

The third Test starts this Saturday in Nottingham, following which the Indian team for the remaining two matches would be named.

(With inputs from PTI)

