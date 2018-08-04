We had the aces in our hands when Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik came out to bat, says R Ashwin

Virat Kohli comes out to bat on day 4. (Source: Reuters) Virat Kohli comes out to bat on day 4. (Source: Reuters)

India lost the first Test of the five-match series against England at Edgbaston by 31 runs after they were bowled out for 162 in the second innings on Saturday. Chasing a tricky total of 194, India lost five wickets in the morning session of the fourth day. Off-spinner R Ashwin during the post-match presentation admitted that the track did offer a lot to the pacers.

“When you make runs and pick up wickets, you want to make sure that it is a killer blow (to the opposition) and you want to end up on the winning side. It gives you more pleasure out of the game and when it doesn’t happen, you feel a little deflated about it. This game was like a see-saw battle and there was enough in there for the pacers,” said Ashwin in the post-match media interaction.

Talking about India’s performance, Ashwin said that the team did compete well in this game as it was a difficult wicket to bat on.

“So they were always in the game and you do expect batsmen to get a ball that has their name on it. With that sort of a game hedging on the balance, I thought we competed really well throughout. There are a lot of things to be upbeat about, so (I am) not completely feeling deflated,” he said.

“It was quite a tough pitch to bat on. I don’t think batsmen from both sides were able to make runs with a lot of freedom barring the partnership between Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow in the first innings, and then Virat Kohli from our side. It has been quite a struggle that way so I think we need to give batsmen some space,” he said.

Adding more to their performance, Ashwin did admit that they would have liked to win the match but they can still take away a lot of positives from this encounter.

“This was a game where we would have liked to finish on the winning side. No doubt about it. But there are a lot of things we can feel proud of at the end of this game. It’s a long Test series so to feel defeated or pained so early on in the series is unfair.”

Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik were the overnight batsmen but Karthik was undone in the very first over of the day. Ashwin revealed that despite the fall of wickets in quick succession, the side still had a belief that they can pull off the win.

“When Virat and Dinesh (Karthik) walked out I genuinely believed we had the aces in our hands. And that wicket the first blow was quite crucial. Our talk in the morning was about trying to stick together and be behind every one that walks out to bat. I thought we did pretty well, and even when Umesh (Yadav) was batting, our hopes were alive. We did think that if Hardik could lay his hands on a couple big shots we were in the game. I have been on tours since 2011 and that way this team has got a really positive vibe in terms of atleast believing that we can pull it off from any stage. We have done it in the past, particularly in the last three or four away tours that we have been on. (But) If you have to win a Test series in England, that too a five-Test series, we will have to pull off something special at some stage,” he said.

“Personally there were quite a few learnings (sic) from my stint last year here. Not just in terms of pure skill but also how the game is being read here, how players go about their business in terms of pacing out their innings, how much the Duke’s ball does in the first 40 overs, etc. Those are the learnings (sic) I had and as a spinner I feel the ball is definitely different to Kookaburra and SG. I think Duke’s is number one, Kookaburra is second, and SG is number three on the list (of spinner’s preference) where it stands today. And how wide my grip can be, how close I can get to it as the ball moves on and I felt like the ball was slipping also when I came last time for Worcester. So that was also in my mind when I came this time,” Ashwin added.

Talking about his game, the off-spinner said, “I have just decided to enjoy my cricket and stop reading about anything. I think that’s a good way to fire myself up. My personal experience in the last 59 Tests has been the same and it is not going to be any different moving forward because as the game comes to an end I find myself at the end of the same circle. And the circle moves back to the starting point. I will ideally keep myself to the same starting point to keep the circle going.”

