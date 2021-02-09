Virat Kohli gets bowled for first time in 3 years, leads India to 4th consecutive loss

Virat Kohli and Joe Root recorded disparate marks in their captaincy as England beat India by 227 runs in the 1st Test in Chennai on Tuesday. For Kohli, the defeat was the fourth consecutive defeat he has led India to. For Root, this was his 26th Test win as captain, the most by an Englishman.

The loss was also the first time India have lost a Test at home since 2017.

More recently, India have now lost 4 Tests on the spin under Kohli’s captaincy.

India’s last four Tests under Virat Kohli:

Lost by 10 wickets against New Zealand

Lost by seven wickets against New Zealand

Lost by eight wickets against Australia

Lost by 227 runs against England

Kohli was the highest scorer in the fourth innings, his 72 floating the sinking Indian ship for a while on Day 5. He was eventually bowled by Ben Stokes, making this the first time Kohli has been bowled in a Test match since January 2018. He had batted 37 innings since then.

For England, who are buoyant on the heels of their successful tour of Sri Lanka, have recorded their sixth consecutive win in Asia. The longest winning streak by a non-Asian team in the subcontinent is seven by Australia (2002-04).

No Englishman has won more Tests as captain than Joe Root’s 26 wins.

Brief Scores:

England: 578 and 178.

India 337 & 192 all out in 58.1 overs (Shubman Gill 50, Virat Kohli 72; James Anderson 3/17, Jack Leach 4/76 ).