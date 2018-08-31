India vs England: Virat Kohli becomes second fastest Indian to reach 6000 Test runs

Playing in his 70th Test match and 39th as captain, Kohli reached 6000 runs with a streaky boundary. Playing in his 70th Test match and 39th as captain, Kohli reached 6000 runs with a streaky boundary.

Virat Kohli added yet another feather to his illustrious career after becoming the second fastest Indian to reach 6000 Test runs. Kohli reached the milestone in 119 innings which is quicker than legendary Sachin Tendulkar (120) and Sir Vivian Richards (120). However, Sunil Gavaskar is the fastest after he did so in 117 innings. Playing in his 70th Test match and 39th as captain, Kohli reached 6000 runs with a streaky boundary.

The fastest man to 6000 runs is still Sir Donald Bradman (68 innings). Earlier this year, then Australia captain Steve Smith levelled Sir Garfield Sobers in second place on the list (111 innings).

Sachin Tendulkar averaged little bit over 56 when he passed the milestone as a 26-year-old against South Africa in March 2000. The Little Master remains as the only player to have scored 6,000 Test runs prior to turning 27.

6000 Test runs for our own run machine @imVkohli way to go champion👏👏👏✅…keep going 💪 #EngvsIndia 4th Test — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 31 August 2018

Virat Kohli’s milestones in Test cricket:

27 innings for the first 1000 runs

26 innings from 1000 to 2000 runs

20 innings from 2000 to 3000 runs

16 innings from 3000 to 4000 runs

16 innings from 4000 to 5000 runs

14 innings from 5000 to 6000 runs

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd