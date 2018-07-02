India vs England: Want to play fearless cricket, we don’t have much to lose, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli-led India will play the first T20I against England on Tuesday. (Source: Reuters) Virat Kohli-led India will play the first T20I against England on Tuesday. (Source: Reuters)

With India ready to face England in the first T20I on Tuesday, skipper Virat Kohli addressed a press conference in which he said he would want his side to play fearless cricket. India, who recently won the two-match T20I series against Ireland, will be travelling to England for a three T20Is, three ODIs and five Test match series. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Kohli stressed that the pressure will be on England to perform.

“We all are feeling relaxed and having a good time. We want to play competitive cricket against England. It is pleasurable to beat a good team in their own conditions. England visited India back during the 2016-17 tour, and we won the trophy at that time. England would want to win it back in their home. We are going to play fearless cricket. We have nothing to lose and we just want to improve as a team,” the right-hand batsman said.

Speaking about the England side, Kohli praised Jos Buttler, who displayed his form in the limited overs in the series against Australia last month.

In T20Is there are not too many chances but we are pretty confident of our side. “I am not surprised how Jos (Buttler) has performed. He got more opportunities this time to play, coming up at top of the order and he showed off his skill set. He grabbed his chances and it was lovely to watch him,” the 29-year old said.

Kohli further went on to credit IPL for helping Buttler in gaining more confidence and said that it will make the series more interesting against the opposition. “Chris (Woakes) and Moeen (Ali) also played in the IPL this year. It will make the tour more interesting, as the players share good relations with each other now. Earlier, England players used to get a little experience in IPL. But after this season, we know each other better. I am glad that the rigid mindset was kept on the side and players were allowed to come and it did great for them, it will take the standard of the game up in the tour,” Kohli said.

