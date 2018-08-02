India vs England: Virat Kohli adds another feather to his cap, brings up 1000 runs against England

Virat Kohli’s 1000 runs have come in 14 matches. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli’s 1000 runs have come in 14 matches. (Source: AP)

India captain Virat Kohli added yet another feather to his illustrious cap after becoming the 13th Indian batsmen to register 1000 runs against England. Former India batsmen Sachin Tendulkar is on top of the mountain on the elusive list with 2535 runs against the three lions. Tendulkar slammed seven hundreds and 13 fifties against England at an average of 51.73. Other Indian batsmen on the list are- Sunil Gavaskar (2483), Rahul Dravid (1950), Gundappa Viswanath (1880), Dilip Vengsarkar (1589), Kapil Dev (1355), Mohammad Azharuddin (1278), Vijay Manjrekar (1181), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (1157), Farokh Engineer (1113), Cheteshwar Pujara (1061) and Ravi Shastri (1026). Kohli reached the milestone with a single of Ben Stokes in the 34th over.

Kohli’s 1000 runs have come in 14 matches which include 9 matches at home and 5 away. While his away record has been below par, the Indian captain has excelled in home conditions scoring 843 runs at an average of 70.25, including 3 centuries and 2 half-centuries. Prior to the Test at Edgbaston, Kohli’s scores in England are a sorry sight- 42*, 39, 28, 25, 20, 8, 7, 6, 1, 0, 0.

However, before the first Test of the five-match series Kohli categorically stated that he has not come with a mindset to prove himself in England.

“I need to be in the most convinced and the most clear mental space that I can be and that happens when I’m just focused on what I need to do. Very soon, I’m going to complete 10 years. I didn’t think 10 years ago that I’d be sitting here in my career.

“So I have no complaints whatsoever and I’m not in the frame of mind to prove myself in any country. I just want to perform for the team, score runs for the team, and take Indian cricket forward and that’s my only motive,” said Kohli.

