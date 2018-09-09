India vs England: Vijay Mallya attends play at The Oval; watch video

Vijay Mallya is in attendance at The Oval for the fifth Test between India and England. (Source: ANI video) Vijay Mallya is in attendance at The Oval for the fifth Test between India and England. (Source: ANI video)

Vijay Mallya walked up to the gates of The Oval in London where India are playing England in the fifth Test. The beleaguered liquor baron and Kingfisher Airlines owner is fighting a case in the UK to prevent from being extradited. He has been charged for fraud and money laundering amounting to Rs 9,000 crore. CBI had sent a video of the barrack where he would be held to convince the Westminster Court to approve the extradition. CBI has stated that he will be lodged in Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai if the approval comes through.

In the video posted by news agency ANI, Mallya is spotted getting out of the car and walking up to the gates of the stadium with India chasing England’s first innings total of 332 runs. After going through the gates, he hands over the ticket to enter the stadium before showing a thumbs up to the camera and going off for the security check.

#WATCH: Vijay Mallya enters The Oval in London’s Kennington on the third day of India-England Test match. pic.twitter.com/RM4o2RT3dc — ANI (@ANI) 9 September 2018

Mallya’s lawyers have opposed his extradition to India on the ground that a barrack inside the jail would not get enough natural light. They also raised the issue of overcrowding in Indian jails and lack of security. The final hearing in the case is scheduled for September 12.

This is not the first time that Mallya has attended a cricket match in England. Last year, he had attended India games during the Champions Trophy while seated in the VIP section. In June he resigned as director of F1 team Force India to focus on his extradition case.

