Sooryavanshi vs Archer: 3 games, 18 runs, 13 balls, 2 sixes, 2 dismissals

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For the second time in two games, Jofra Archer got the better of his Rajasthan Royals teammate Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, dismissing the 15-year-old for a 10-ball 15 at Bristol. After scoring 27 runs in his first two T20I appearances for India, Sooryavanshi’s day ended in the third over of the fourth T20I when he holed out a delivery from Archer to Sam Curran at mid-on.
After taking the Indian Premier League by storm in two seasons, Sooryavanshi had announced himself on the international stage by smashing Archer, England’s premier pacer, for a first-ball six on his T20I debut in Manchester. But after three games of the India vs England series that the Indian teenager has featured in, the personal scorecard of the Sooryavanshi vs Archer battle reads: 18 runs off 13 balls with two sixes from the Indian’s bat and two dismissals for Archer.
After Archer had dismissed Sooryavanshi at Trent Bridge in a 125-rout of India, the pacer had been asked at the press conference about their showdown.
“I think it’s even now. But we’ve got another two games left and it could go either way, so may the best man win,” Archer had said with a smile.
Before Thursday’s game, in the England series, Sooryavanshi had hit four sixes in his first two games. He added just one more to that tally on Thursday.
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After India won the toss and Shreyas Iyer opted to bat first, it took Sooryavanshi six balls before he hit his first convincing shot of the game: a back of a length ball from Josh Tongue was slapped to deep extra cover for a four. The next ball, a shorter one with width, was upper-cut for a six at the deep fine leg boundary.
Sooryavanshi had made his intent known from the first ball from Archer, a wide ball outside the legside.
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