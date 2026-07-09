Sooryavanshi vs Archer: 3 games, 18 runs, 13 balls, 2 sixes, 2 dismissals

India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the T20 cricket match between England and India. (AP Photo)

For the second time in two games, Jofra Archer got the better of his Rajasthan Royals teammate Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, dismissing the 15-year-old for a 10-ball 15 at Bristol. After scoring 27 runs in his first two T20I appearances for India, Sooryavanshi’s day ended in the third over of the fourth T20I when he holed out a delivery from Archer to Sam Curran at mid-on.

After taking the Indian Premier League by storm in two seasons, Sooryavanshi had announced himself on the international stage by smashing Archer, England’s premier pacer, for a first-ball six on his T20I debut in Manchester. But after three games of the India vs England series that the Indian teenager has featured in, the personal scorecard of the Sooryavanshi vs Archer battle reads: 18 runs off 13 balls with two sixes from the Indian’s bat and two dismissals for Archer.