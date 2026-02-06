India vs England U19 World Cup ​Final Live Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs ENG U19 final, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Co. Match Telecast

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
IND U19 vs ENG U19 World Cup Final Match Live Streaming: India will be gunning for a record-extending 6th title as they take on England in the final of the U-19 World Cup on Friday. Both teams are unbeaten in the tournament and will be looking to continue their winning streak in the summit clash and walk away with the coveted title.
India started their campaign with a win over USA, followed by victories over Bangladesh and New Zealand to end their Group stage table on top. They would then defeat Zimbabwe and arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super Sixes and made their way to the semifinal. In the last 4, they edged past Afghanistan to make their way to the final.
England, meanwhile, started off their tournament with wins over Pakistan, Zimbabwe and Scotland in the group stage. They then defeated Bangladesh and New Zealand in the Super Sixes before snapping up a crucial win over rivals Australia in the semifinal.
When and where will the India vs England U19 World Cup 2026 final take place?
India vs England U19 World Cup 2026 final will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on February 6, 2026, Friday. The match will start at 01:00 PM IST.
When will the toss of India vs England U19 World Cup 2026 final take place?
The toss for the India vs England U19 World Cup 2026 final is scheduled to take place at 12:30 PM IST.
Where to watch India vs England U19 World Cup 2026 final live telecast and live stream in India?
India vs England U19 World Cup 2026 final will be livestreamed on the JioHotstar app and telecast on the Star Sports Network.
India: Ayush Mhatre (c), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, D. Deepesh, Mohamed Enaan, Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu, Kishan Kumar Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Udhav Mohan, Henil Patel, Khilan A. Patel, Harvansh Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi
England: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew(w/c), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex French, Alex Green, Isaac Mohammed, Luke Hands, Will Bennison, Ali Farooq
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.