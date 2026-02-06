India vs England U19 World Cup ​Final Live Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs ENG U19 final, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Co. Match Telecast

India U19 vs England U19 World Cup ​2026 Final Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Here is how you can watch India's final match of the World Cup at Harare.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readFeb 6, 2026 09:00 AM IST
India vs England U19 World CupIndia vs England U19 World Cup livestreaming: IND take on ENG in the summit clash in Harare. (Credit: ICC)
Make us preferred source on Google

IND U19 vs ENG U19 World Cup ​Final Match Live Streaming: India will be gunning for a record-extending 6th title as they take on England in the final of the U-19 World Cup on Friday. Both teams are unbeaten in the tournament and will be looking to continue their winning streak in the summit clash and walk away with the coveted title.

India started their campaign with a win over USA, followed by victories over Bangladesh and New Zealand to end their Group stage table on top. They would then defeat Zimbabwe and arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super Sixes and made their way to the semifinal. In the last 4, they edged past Afghanistan to make their way to the final.

England, meanwhile, started off their tournament with wins over Pakistan, Zimbabwe and Scotland in the group stage. They then defeated Bangladesh and New Zealand in the Super Sixes before snapping up a crucial win over rivals Australia in the semifinal.

IND vs ENG Live Streaming, U19 World Cup 2026: How to Watch India U-19 vs England U-19 final Match Online and on TV

When and where will the India vs England U19 World Cup 2026 final take place?

India vs England U19 World Cup 2026 final will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on February 6, 2026, Friday. The match will start at 01:00 PM IST.

When will the toss of India vs England U19 World Cup 2026 final take place?

The toss for the India vs England U19 World Cup 2026 final is scheduled to take place at 12:30 PM IST.

Story continues below this ad

Where to watch India vs England U19 World Cup 2026 final live telecast and live stream in India?

India vs England U19 World Cup 2026 final will be livestreamed on the JioHotstar app and telecast on the Star Sports Network.

India vs England Squads, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 final

India: Ayush Mhatre (c), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, D. Deepesh, Mohamed Enaan, Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu, Kishan Kumar Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Udhav Mohan, Henil Patel, Khilan A. Patel, Harvansh Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi

England: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew(w/c), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex French, Alex Green, Isaac Mohammed, Luke Hands, Will Bennison, Ali Farooq

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
Suryakumar Yadav's comeback story: Three friends, two Whatsapp groups, family support and toil
Siddhant Adhatrao (2nd from left) looks on as Suryakumar Yadav holds court after practice at the Reliance ground in Mumbai.
WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana, Georgia Voll deny Delhi yet again with masterful chase for RCB's second title
Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their second WPL title after beating Delhi Capitals by six wickets.
One hand performing rituals, other on phone: How Indian families are living the U-19 World Cup final
India U-19 World Cup
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
Can’t see me working for country, so say Modi teri kabr khudegi: PM attacks Congress
narendra modi parliament (1).jpg
RBI MPC meet LIVE: Guv to announce repo rate decision shortly; will there be another rate cut?
RBI MPC Meeting Live updates | Governor Sanjay Malhotra
Anurag Kashyap, Mira Nair, Nandita Das named in Epstein Files: Why it doesn't imply misconduct, close allegiance with the sex trafficker
Anurag Kashyap and Mira Nair's names have cropped up in Epstein Files.
Suniel Shetty questions why films focus on Akbar, Babur, not Shivaji Maharaj and Rajput kings
Suniel shetty
Alcohol worth Rs 15 lakh smashed as over 100 women vandalise liquor shops in UP’s Lalitpur
UP women vandalise liquor store break alcohol bottles
Noida doctor’s viral outcry over rising school fees sparks debate: ‘A monthly threat’
Indian education system school fees hike
Suryakumar Yadav's comeback story: Three friends, two Whatsapp groups, family support and toil
Siddhant Adhatrao (2nd from left) looks on as Suryakumar Yadav holds court after practice at the Reliance ground in Mumbai.
WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana, Georgia Voll deny Delhi yet again with masterful chase for RCB's second title
Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their second WPL title after beating Delhi Capitals by six wickets.
The Budget has delivered a googly — the retrospective tax
The Budget has delivered a googly— the retrospective tax
How Fed chair nomination brought pause to gold, silver rally, exposed their volatility
gold silver prices, kevin warsh
‘She was 1 pound, 11 ounces’: Nick Jonas recalls daughter Malti’s premature birth and 3.5-month NICU stay; what parents of preterm babies should know
Nick Jonas with wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie
Anthropic launches Claude Opus 4.6 with improvements in coding, reasoning
Anthropic said that Claude Opus 4.6 comes with some improved capabilities that allow it to execute a wide range of everyday tasks such as running financial analyses, doing research. (Image: Anthropic)
Advertisement
Feb 06: Latest News