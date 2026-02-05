India vs England Under 19 World Cup Final: Date, Time, Venue, Squad, Playing XI Prediction, Head-to-Head record

IND vs ENG U19 World Cup Final Match Date, Time, Squad, Venue, Playing 11 Prediction: India will take on England in the Under 19 World Cup 2026 final in Harare on Friday.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readFeb 5, 2026 06:08 PM IST
IND U19 vs ENG U19 World Cup Final: India take on England in the Under19 World Cup 2026 final in Harare. (PHOTO: ICC)IND U19 vs ENG U19 World Cup Final: India take on England in the Under19 World Cup 2026 final in Harare. (PHOTO: ICC)
Make us preferred source on Google

India (IND) vs England (ENG) U19 World Cup Final Match Date, Time: Chasing their record-extending sixth Under 19 World Cup title, the India U19 team will take on England U19 in the final of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2026 at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe on Friday.

This is India Colts’ 10th appearance in the U19 World Cup final and their sixth straight final since 2016. The Boys in Blue have dominated the Youth World Cup, winning it on five occasions in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018 and 2022. England have a solitary title where they beat New Zealand to win the crown in 1998.

IND U19 vs ENG U19 World Cup Final Predicted Playing XIs

India U19: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran.

England U19: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew (c/wk), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex French.

IND U19 vs ENG U19 Head-To-Head

  • Total Matches: 54
  • India U19: 40 (Win %: 74.07)
  • England U19: 13 (Win %: 24.07)
  • Tied: 1
  • No Result: 0

IND vs ENG Under-19 Squads

India U19 Squad: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Harvansh Pangalia, Mohamed Enaan, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh.

England U19 Squad: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew(w/c), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex French, Alex Green, Isaac Mohammed, Luke Hands, Will Bennison, Ali Farooq.

IND U19 vs ENG U19 World Cup Final Live Streaming

Where to watch India vs England U19 World Cup 2026 final live?

Story continues below this ad

Live streaming of the India vs England Under 19 World Cup 2026 final match will be available on JioHotstar in India, whereas the Live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels in India.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
RCB vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026 Final
RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final Live Cricket Score:
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)
T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan or Sanju Samson in playing XI is no longer a debate as India beat South Africa in Navi Mumbai warm-up
Ishan Kishan India playing XI T20 World Cup

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
World is confident of stability after India's trade deals with EU, US: PM Modi
narendra modi parliament (1).jpg
It looked like a deadly hit-and-run. Then Rajasthan police decided to question the widow
Anjali was unhappy with her marriage to Ashish and had returned to her parents’ home days after, police said.
Anurag Kashyap, Mira Nair, Nandita Das named in Epstein Files: Why it doesn't apply misconduct, close allegiance with the sex trafficker
Anurag Kashyap and Mira Nair's names have cropped up in Epstein Files.
Suniel Shetty questions why films focus on Akbar, Babur, not Shivaji Maharaj and Rajput kings
Suniel shetty
Noida doctor’s viral outcry over rising school fees sparks debate: ‘A monthly threat’
Indian education system school fees hike
'It's not easy money': Why this Noida professional's failed gym-side hustle is a wake-up call for salaried employees
Noida jucie stall
RCB vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026 Final
RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final Live Cricket Score:
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
Andre Beteille
Expert Explains: Why a conflict in Iran could be far more consequential than in Venezuela
US Iran
From Cartier Icons to Richard Mille Tourbillons: The most iconic timepieces from the 2026 Grammy Awards
Best watches spotted at the 2026 Grammys
I trusted this air purifier in Delhi’s toxic winter: No regrets
Philips Air Purifier
Advertisement
Feb 05: Latest News