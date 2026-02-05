India vs England Under 19 World Cup Final: Date, Time, Venue, Squad, Playing XI Prediction, Head-to-Head record

IND U19 vs ENG U19 World Cup Final: India take on England in the Under19 World Cup 2026 final in Harare. (PHOTO: ICC)

India (IND) vs England (ENG) U19 World Cup Final Match Date, Time: Chasing their record-extending sixth Under 19 World Cup title, the India U19 team will take on England U19 in the final of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2026 at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe on Friday.

This is India Colts’ 10th appearance in the U19 World Cup final and their sixth straight final since 2016. The Boys in Blue have dominated the Youth World Cup, winning it on five occasions in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018 and 2022. England have a solitary title where they beat New Zealand to win the crown in 1998.

IND U19 vs ENG U19 World Cup Final Predicted Playing XIs

India U19: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran.