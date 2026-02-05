India vs England Under 19 World Cup Final: Date, Time, Venue, Squad, Playing XI Prediction, Head-to-Head record

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
India (IND) vs England (ENG) U19 World Cup Final Match Date, Time: Chasing their record-extending sixth Under 19 World Cup title, the India U19 team will take on England U19 in the final of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2026 at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe on Friday.
This is India Colts’ 10th appearance in the U19 World Cup final and their sixth straight final since 2016. The Boys in Blue have dominated the Youth World Cup, winning it on five occasions in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018 and 2022. England have a solitary title where they beat New Zealand to win the crown in 1998.
India U19: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran.
England U19: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew (c/wk), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex French.
India U19 Squad: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Harvansh Pangalia, Mohamed Enaan, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh.
England U19 Squad: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew(w/c), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex French, Alex Green, Isaac Mohammed, Luke Hands, Will Bennison, Ali Farooq.
Where to watch India vs England U19 World Cup 2026 final live?
Live streaming of the India vs England Under 19 World Cup 2026 final match will be available on JioHotstar in India, whereas the Live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels in India.
