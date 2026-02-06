U19 World Cup 2026 Final, IND vs ENG Live Score Streaming Online: How to Watch India vs England Under 19 Match Live Telecast and Stream?

IND vs ENG U19 World Cup 2026 final live cricket score and streaming online guide: Know how to watch India vs England U19 World Cup 2026 final live online and on TV, with start time and platform details.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readUpdated: Feb 6, 2026 06:18 PM IST
India vs England U19 World CupIndia vs England U19 World Cup livestreaming: IND take on ENG in the summit clash in Harare. (Credit: ICC)
Make us preferred source on Google

IND U19 vs ENG U19 World Cup ​Final Match Live Streaming: India will be gunning for a record-extending 6th title as they take on England in the final of the U-19 World Cup on Friday. Both teams are unbeaten in the tournament and will be looking to continue their winning streak in the summit clash and walk away with the coveted title.

IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE, T20 WORLD CUP 2026 Final: Know Details 

India started their campaign with a win over USA, followed by victories over Bangladesh and New Zealand to end their Group stage table on top. They would then defeat Zimbabwe and arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super Sixes and made their way to the semifinal. In the last 4, they edged past Afghanistan to make their way to the final.

England, meanwhile, started off their tournament with wins over Pakistan, Zimbabwe and Scotland in the group stage. They then defeated Bangladesh and New Zealand in the Super Sixes before snapping up a crucial win over rivals Australia in the semifinal.

IND vs ENG Live Streaming, U19 World Cup 2026: How to Watch India U-19 vs England U-19 final Match Online and on TV

When and where will the India vs England U19 World Cup 2026 final take place?

India vs England U19 World Cup 2026 final will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on February 6, 2026, Friday. The match will start at 01:00 PM IST.

When will the toss of India vs England U19 World Cup 2026 final take place?

Story continues below this ad

The toss for the India vs England U19 World Cup 2026 final is scheduled to take place at 12:30 PM IST.

Where to watch India vs England U19 World Cup 2026 final live telecast and live stream in India?

India vs England U19 World Cup 2026 final will be livestreamed on the JioHotstar app and telecast on the Star Sports Network.

India vs England Squads, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 final

India: Ayush Mhatre (c), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, D. Deepesh, Mohamed Enaan, Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu, Kishan Kumar Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Udhav Mohan, Henil Patel, Khilan A. Patel, Harvansh Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi

Story continues below this ad

England: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew(w/c), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex French, Alex Green, Isaac Mohammed, Luke Hands, Will Bennison, Ali Farooq

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score, World Cup Final
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score
Harshit Rana ruled out of T20 World Cup 2026, Mohammed Siraj picked as replacement
With Harshit Rana ruled out injured, Mohammed Siraj will join India in the T20 World Cup squad. (PTI/AP Photo)
Quick Comment | Tale of two 175s: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi does a Kapil Dev
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slammed 80-ball 175 and struck 15 sixes and as many fours against England in U19 World Cup final. (PHOTO: ICC)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
At least 31 killed, 169 injured in suicide bombing at Islamabad mosque during prayer
Pakistani security officers and rescue worker gather at the site of a bomb explosion at a Shiite mosque, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (AP Photo)
Why 8,100 micro-observers in Bengal are at the heart of Mamata vs EC battle
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference, in Kolkata.
Mardaani 3 paid promotions behind '800 girls missing' in Delhi claims? YRF dismisses rumours: 'We are a 50 years old company'
Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 released on January 30. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
Munna Bhai's 'Dekh le' girl Mumait Khan now runs a makeup institute; was bedridden for 7 years after accident: 'God humiliated me' 
Dekh Le girl Mumait Khan
‘We are cooked’: Watch humanoid robots practice kung fu with monks at China’s Shaolin Temple
humanoid robots practice kung fu in China’s Shaolin Temple
NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ AI photos linking him, Mira Nair to Jeffrey Epstein
Mira Nair, mamdani with Epstein AI images
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score, World Cup Final
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score
The Budget has delivered a googly — the retrospective tax
The Budget has delivered a googly— the retrospective tax
RBI holds interest rates steady: What drove the decision?
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra attends a press conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai in December 2025.
'You are taking a loan against your arteries at 400 per cent interest': Cardiologist does the math, warns how having Rs 20 samosa daily can cost you a medical bill of Rs 3 lakh
samosa cardiac health
Bendable AI chip could transform future wearable technology
The study explains that the flexible AI chip uses thin-film transistors arranged in a way that allows computation even when the material is under mechanical stress. (Image: Nature)
Advertisement
Feb 06: Latest News