U19 World Cup 2026 Final, IND vs ENG Live Score Streaming Online: How to Watch India vs England Under 19 Match Live Telecast and Stream?

India vs England U19 World Cup livestreaming: IND take on ENG in the summit clash in Harare. (Credit: ICC)

IND U19 vs ENG U19 World Cup ​Final Match Live Streaming: India will be gunning for a record-extending 6th title as they take on England in the final of the U-19 World Cup on Friday. Both teams are unbeaten in the tournament and will be looking to continue their winning streak in the summit clash and walk away with the coveted title.

India started their campaign with a win over USA, followed by victories over Bangladesh and New Zealand to end their Group stage table on top. They would then defeat Zimbabwe and arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super Sixes and made their way to the semifinal. In the last 4, they edged past Afghanistan to make their way to the final.