IND vs ENG Women’s U19 World Cup Final Live Score: India win toss and opt to bowl, Playing XI named

Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2023, IND vs ENG Live Updates: Shafali Verma will chase history when she leads India against England in the first-ever ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup final on Sunday. The Indian women’s cricket team has never won a World Cup at any level and the young batter, who has been part of two World Cup and one Commonwealth Games final with the senior team, will look to bring the elusive title home.
India suffered one defeat in the Super Six league stage where they lost to their ‘nemesis’ Australia after being bowled out for 87. In the semifinal, India registered a dominating eight-wicket win after their bowlers restricted a powerful New Zealand side to an under-par 107/9.
India will be up against a strong England side that topped its Super Six group by winning all the four matches. They suffered a batting debacle in the semifinal against Australia but then produced a brilliant bowling performance to restrict Australia and make it to the finale.
Shweta Sehrawat, Shafali Verma (capt), Soumya Tiwari, G Trisha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Hrishita Basu, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Sonam Yadav
India Women have won the toss and have opted to bowl first.
Finals of the inaugural women’s ICC events:
1973: World Cup - ENG v AUS (won by ENG)
2009: T20 WC - ENG v NZ (won by ENG)
2023: U19 WC - ENG v IND
Can the Women In Blue stop England from making it 3 in a row?
ON SUNDAY, Savitri Devi, the mother of India’s bowling allrounder Archana, plans to buy a locally made inverter in UP’s Unnao. She doesn’t want her new smartphone — gifted by her daughter — to run out of charge in case there is a power cut during the final of the inaugural ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup.
The junior Indian girls take on England at Potchefstroom in South Africa, and at stake is history in the making — a first-ever ICC title for a women’s team from India. The senior team were runners-up in 2005 and 2017 in the 50-over format, and lost to Australia in the T20 World Cup final in 2020. In a month when broadcast rights for the Women’s Premier League sold for Rs 951 crore and corporates paid Rs 4,699 crore to own the five teams, a victory for India will be the icing on the cake for women’s cricket – and, of course, a memorable day for parents like Savitri, who lost her husband Shivram in 2007.
“There is no guarantee of electricity in our village tomorrow. Hence, I have collected money to buy an inverter. My daughter is in the team playing the World Cup final and we hope to watch the match on my mobile phone without any interruption,” Savitri told The Indian Express from Ratai Purwa, a village of about 400 residents. (READ MORE)
At 16, Shafali Verma was India’s highest run scorer in her first senior T20 World Cup in 2020. Seven months earlier, she had become the youngest to feature in a T20 International at the age of 15. And so when she was caught behind by Alyssa Healy, in the third ball of an unsuccessful chase, while trying to go for a boundary, it was just seen as an off day for one of the most promising young cricketers.
Cut to three years later, watching her lead India in the maiden U19 Women’s T20 World Cup final shouldn’t come as a surprise. However, the journey since the 2020 World Cup hasn’t been as smooth as many believed it would be for Shafali. Sunday presents an opportunity for Shafali to create happy memories of an ICC event.
With over 2,000 runs in 74 games, Shafali has had a mixed run with the senior side. In T20Is, the format she has most featured in, the explosive opener scored 487 runs in her first 19 matches at a strike rate above 146 up until the 2020 final in Melbourne. (READ MORE)
"Haan bahut finals khela hai (Yes, I've played a lot of finals and seen it all)," Shafali, who turned 19 on Saturday, said on the eve of the final." "It's about going out there and enjoying the game. I've told the teammates 'don't stress, just give your 100 percent without thinking of it as the final. Just believe in yourself." "It's all past and that cannot be recreated. We are determined to bring the World Cup this time and are trying to improve day by day," she added.
The Indian women's cricket team has never won a World Cup at any level and the young batter, who has been part of two World Cup and one Commonwealth Games final with the senior team, will look to bring the elusive title home. The seniors have made the World Cup final on three occasions across formats only to have returned with bitter memories -- losing to Australia by 98 runs in 2005 and losing to England by 9 runs in 2017 in the ODIs, and in T20Is they went down in the 2020 final to the Aussies by 85 runs.
More from Sports
Shweta Sehrawat has been in superb form at the Women’s U19 T20 World Cup.
The first ever U19 Women's T20 World Cup final is upon us and it is India vs England in the finale. Stay tuned for live updates