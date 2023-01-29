IND vs ENG Women’s U19 World Cup Final Live Score: India win toss and opt to bowl, Playing XI named

ON SUNDAY, Savitri Devi, the mother of India’s bowling allrounder Archana, plans to buy a locally made inverter in UP’s Unnao. She doesn’t want her new smartphone — gifted by her daughter — to run out of charge in case there is a power cut during the final of the inaugural ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup.

The junior Indian girls take on England at Potchefstroom in South Africa, and at stake is history in the making — a first-ever ICC title for a women’s team from India. The senior team were runners-up in 2005 and 2017 in the 50-over format, and lost to Australia in the T20 World Cup final in 2020. In a month when broadcast rights for the Women’s Premier League sold for Rs 951 crore and corporates paid Rs 4,699 crore to own the five teams, a victory for India will be the icing on the cake for women’s cricket – and, of course, a memorable day for parents like Savitri, who lost her husband Shivram in 2007.

“There is no guarantee of electricity in our village tomorrow. Hence, I have collected money to buy an inverter. My daughter is in the team playing the World Cup final and we hope to watch the match on my mobile phone without any interruption,” Savitri told The Indian Express from Ratai Purwa, a village of about 400 residents. (READ MORE)