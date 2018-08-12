Twitterati slam India for their ‘lack of fight’ against England at Lord’s

England’s Ollie Pope celebrates with Joe Root after taking a catch to dismiss India’s Virat Kohli. (Source: Reuters) England’s Ollie Pope celebrates with Joe Root after taking a catch to dismiss India’s Virat Kohli. (Source: Reuters)

India suffered an embarrassing innings and 159-run defeat in the second Test against England after yet another batting failure on day four at Lord’s, leaving the visitors 2-0 behind in the five-match series.

Indian batsmen failed to learn from their mistakes as the second innings folded up for 130 in 47 overs. James Anderson once again toyed with the opposition, taking his match tally to nine with Stuart Broad being equally effective.

The Indian side was highly criticised on social media for their lack of fight with former cricketer Virender Sehwag calling their performance ‘disappointing’. Here are some of the reactions:

Very poor from India. While we all want to stand by our team and support them when they don’t do well, going down without a fight is very disappointing to watch. Hope they have the confidence and mental strength to comeback from this. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 12, 2018

Lack of fight has been the most disappointing aspect. This is really painful to watch. No batsman exudes any confidence. #ENGvIND — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 12, 2018

Kohli isn’t looking good. Missed playing county because of an injury. Seemed to have picked up a niggle here. Indian cricket’s most important asset needs to be protected. #EngvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 12, 2018

While watching India’s batting misery it was impossible to also not see the class of Anderson & Broad. Sheer pleasure watching them bowl today. ???????? — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 12 August 2018

As for India, well, no easy solution to their batting woes. Best we control the controllables then. Like team selection & play the extra batsman in the next Test no matter what! — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 12 August 2018

Adil Rashid is first England player in 13 years to play a Test without getting to bat, without getting to bowl and without taking a catch. Last was Gareth Batty against Bangladesh, also at Lord’s, in 2005. #EngvInd — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) August 12, 2018

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd