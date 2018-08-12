Follow Us:
Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones
Twitterati slam India for their ‘lack of fight’ against England at Lord’s

India vs England: India was slammed for their 'lack of fighting spirit' against England in the second Test at Lord's.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 12, 2018 11:59:16 pm
England’s Ollie Pope celebrates with Joe Root after taking a catch to dismiss India’s Virat Kohli. (Source: Reuters)
India suffered an embarrassing innings and 159-run defeat in the second Test against England after yet another batting failure on day four at Lord’s, leaving the visitors 2-0 behind in the five-match series.

Indian batsmen failed to learn from their mistakes as the second innings folded up for 130 in 47 overs. James Anderson once again toyed with the opposition, taking his match tally to nine with Stuart Broad being equally effective.

The Indian side was highly criticised on social media for their lack of fight with former cricketer Virender Sehwag calling their performance ‘disappointing’. Here are some of the reactions:

