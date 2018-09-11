India vs England: Twitterati lauds KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant despite series loss

England’s Adil Rashid celebrates the wicket of India’s Rishabh Pant on the fifth day of final Test against India. (AP Photo) England’s Adil Rashid celebrates the wicket of India’s Rishabh Pant on the fifth day of final Test against India. (AP Photo)

India’s tour of England ended on a disappointing note as the hosts defeated the visitors in yet another Test match. England mauled India in both formats of the game, as they won the ODI series 2-1 and ended the 5-match Test series with 4-1 victory. England which looked confident from Day 1 defeated India by 118 runs.

India, which looked shaky right from the beginning after losing three early wickets, recovered after a brilliant partnership was constructed between K L Rahul and Rishabh Pant with both scoring centuries. However, the partnership between the two youngsters was not enough to spoil Alastair Cook’s fairytale goodbye as England wrapped up the Indian innings at 346.

Former cricketers on Twitter expressed their disappointment and at the same time lauded K L Rahul and Rishabh Pant for their brilliant knocks helping India from humiliation at the hands of English bowlers.

A disappointing result for Team India but I’ve been highly impressed by how this unit has bowled especially the fast bowlers. A lot of positives for them but the bastmen really need to work hard to give a tough fight to Australia at their den. Congratulations to England! #ENGvIND — R P Singh (@rpsingh) 11 September 2018

Couldn’t have been….should’ve been. Second consecutive overseas tour ends with the same feeling. Indian fast bowlers are world class. Kohli is the best batsman in the world. Some work left in other areas to become the best Test side in the world. #EngvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 11 September 2018

Fantastic display of controlled aggression by @klrahul11 and @RishabPant777.

This partnership is just one of the many fascinating moments this Test Series has provided us with. Test cricket at its absolute best. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/bN3WzdEDUb — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 11 September 2018

Scored his 1st run in test cricket with a massive six and today he scored his 1st 100 in test with a six.. well done @RishabPant777 I love it.. keep going #ENGvIND 5th Test @SkyCricket — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 11 September 2018

GREAT Test series … Both teams playing a staring role … Well done India who have a high class team to compete in all conditions … but England at home prove once again they have a very very strong team for these conditions … #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 11 September 2018

A test to remember…

Cook’s stellar farewell 💯 @jimmy9 #564 Test wickets @RishabPant777 maiden test 💯@klrahul11 showing his class@root66 return to form 💯@MdShami11 Unluckiest bowler alive.

Test cricket alive and kicking! #EngvInd — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) 11 September 2018

James Anderson, who became the highest wicket-taker among seamers in Test matches, said after the match, “I’m so happy that Cooky was on the field to see that final wicket. It’s been a tough week. I’m just happy to win the game. I wasn’t even thinking about the record. When India were building that partnership it was looking like they were going to get close. But I got into a good rhythm and thankfully Root let me take the new ball eventually and give me a chance to take that wicket.Cook is my best mate and it’s been brilliant just to have him there for me all the time.”

