Tuesday, September 11, 2018
India vs England: Twitterati lauds KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant despite series loss

Twitterrati expressed their disappointment at India's loss and at the same time lauded K L Rahul and Rishabh Pant for their brilliant knocks.

By: Sports Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 11, 2018 10:56:15 pm
England’s Adil Rashid celebrates the wicket of India’s Rishabh Pant on the fifth day of final Test against India. (AP Photo)
India’s tour of England ended on a disappointing note as the hosts defeated the visitors in yet another Test match. England mauled India in both formats of the game, as they won the ODI series 2-1 and ended the 5-match Test series with 4-1 victory. England which looked confident from Day 1 defeated India by 118 runs.

India, which looked shaky right from the beginning after losing three early wickets, recovered after a brilliant partnership was constructed between K L Rahul and Rishabh Pant with both scoring centuries. However, the partnership between the two youngsters was not enough to spoil Alastair Cook’s fairytale goodbye as England wrapped up the Indian innings at 346.

Former cricketers on Twitter expressed their disappointment and at the same time lauded K L Rahul and Rishabh Pant for their brilliant knocks helping India from humiliation at the hands of English bowlers.

James Anderson, who became the highest wicket-taker among seamers in Test matches, said after the match, “I’m so happy that Cooky was on the field to see that final wicket. It’s been a tough week. I’m just happy to win the game. I wasn’t even thinking about the record. When India were building that partnership it was looking like they were going to get close. But I got into a good rhythm and thankfully Root let me take the new ball eventually and give me a chance to take that wicket.Cook is my best mate and it’s been brilliant just to have him there for me all the time.”

