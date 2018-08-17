India vs England: Trent Bridge offers India last chance to turn the tide, keep series alive

India will take on England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham for the third Test. (Source: Reuters) India will take on England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham for the third Test. (Source: Reuters)

India takes on England in the third Test of the five-match series from Saturday. After disappointing loses in the first two encounters Virat Kohli and Co have their backs to the wall and anything less than a victory will signal the end of the road. Hence, the Trent Bridge Test will be their last chance to turn the tide in their favour and keep the series alive. But how will the beleaguered visitors do so remains to be seen? While concerns surrounding Virat Kohl’s fitness are still rife, the Indian think-tank will be aiming to get the team combination right after failures at Edgbaston and Lord’s.

The return of a fit Jasprit Bumrah will be a massive boost for the visitors. However, reading the pitch conditions will be crucial. In the first Test which offered assistance to spinners, India opted to go in with only one spinner while in the second where pacers ruled the roost, Shastri and co decided to field two of their tweakers. Hence, a repeat of the same will spell disaster. The batsmen, apart from Kohli, have been out of touch and need to contribute if Team India has to eke out a win. Out of form, Dinesh Karthik is most likely to be replaced by 20-year-old Rishabh Pant. But how much will the hard-hitting batsmen succeed against the likes of Jimmy Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes remains to be seen?

Virat Kohli has his back checked by team physio during a nets session ahead of the third Test between England and India at Trent Bridge. in Nottingham, England. (AP) Virat Kohli has his back checked by team physio during a nets session ahead of the third Test between England and India at Trent Bridge. in Nottingham, England. (AP)

England coach Trevor Bayliss and captain Joe Root have expressed happiness with the 2-0 lead in the series. While the Three Lions will look to extend their dominance the return of Ben Stokes will give a selection dilemma. When asked who will make way for Ben Stokes, Bayliss said, “It’s a good position to be in from that point of view. Whether he plays or not, we’ve got some guys in form in the team. It’s going to be a difficult decision to make whoever misses out, whether it’s Ben or someone else. It’s a position we’ve been trying to get into in the Test team for a while.”

Historically Trent Bridge has offered seamer-friendly tracks, hence both the teams will go in with one spinner. With temperatures expected to hover around 11°C and 23°C throughout the match, scattered showers are expected on Day 2 and Day 5 of the Test. The toss will once be a crucial factor in deciding the outcome of the contest.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karun Nair, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur

England: Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow, Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Jamie Porter

