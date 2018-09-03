India vs England: The series was decided by England’s ‘magnificent’ middle order, says Nasser Hassain

Southampton : England’s Joe Root, right, leads his players from the pitch after England defeated India on the fourth day of the 4th Test match between England and India. (Source: AP) Southampton : England’s Joe Root, right, leads his players from the pitch after England defeated India on the fourth day of the 4th Test match between England and India. (Source: AP)

Former English cricketer Nasser Hassain believes that England won the Test series against India with one match to spare due to their ‘magnificent’ middle order. In an interview to Sky Sports, Hassain said, “I think this series was decided in the middle order. We’re talking Stokes, Buttler, Woakes – a hundred and wickets at Lord’s – Moeen Ali, Sam Curran. That middle order has been magnificent.”

Explaining why England have not lost a single series since 2014, Hassain said, “That middle order compared to the Indian middle order once you get past Kohli, was like chalk and cheese. Bairstow, when he plays in the middle order, is a very fine player as well. That is England’s strength and is why they’ve not lost a series at home since 2014.”

“I don’t like to get too down when you lose or too high when you win,” he added. “We’ve been through this cycle, we win at home, we’re brilliant at home but if we were setting off for that Ashes series in Australia again now, would I have Moeen Ali as my frontline spinner? No.”

“Would I have Chris Woakes as my main bowling all-rounder? No. Would I need some extra pace? Would I need a left-armer? There are still some questions to answer but in these conditions, in this country, this is a very, very difficult side to beat.”

Hailing the Man-of-the-match Moeen Ali, Hassain said, “He’s gone back to Worcestershire, he’s worked seriously hard and he’s come back and out-bowled Ravi Ashwin. Comfortably out-bowled him in both innings. He’s been brilliant, he got his pace right, he hit those foot holes better than any other spinner in the game. He got good players out, he wasn’t just coming on and mopping up the tail, he got top-order players out. He got runs as well. What a phenomenal cricketer he is. Yes, he’s got work to do away from home but in this country he is a very talented man.”

