India vs England: Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami fly to join squad; see pics

Virat Kohli-led Team India will begin the Test series against England from August 1 at Edgbaston and would look to turn tables for themselves in the longest format. India won the three-match T20I series but then suffered a defeat in the ODIs. The selected members of the Test squad, Cheteshwar Pujara, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami are off to England with the squad members sharing pictures on social media. Pujara and Ishant posted pics with teammates on their online media properties.

Pujara on his Twitter handle wrote, “All set to take on this test! ✈ @ashwinravi99 @imjadeja @ImIshant @Jaspritbumrah93 @MdShami11” while Ishant posted a selfie with Shami and Bumrah that read, “FlyingOff ✈ to England with Speedsters…!”

FlyingOff ✈ to England with Speedsters…! pic.twitter.com/E4NPp30OSj — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) 23 July 2018

Apart from these players, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and opener Murali Vijay have already flown to England as they were a part of the India ‘A’ side that faced England Lions in the only unofficial Test match.

Jasprit Bumrah was a part of the Indian squad for the limited overs fixtures but was ruled out due to a thumb injury that he picked up in the first match of the tour of UK, a T20 against Ireland last month and is likely to miss the first three Tests. While Bumrah was ruled out from T20Is and ODIs against England, Shami missed the flight after failing to clear the Yo-yo test. He eventually cleared the test and was named in the Test squad.

The selectors also included wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant in the 18-man squad. The visitors will play a four-day warm-up match against Essex from July 25.

India squad for first three Tests: Virat Kohli(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami.

