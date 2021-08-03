India vs England Test Series 2021: Full Schedule, Fixtures, Squads, Time Table, telecast, other details

England captain Joe Root, left, and India captain Virat Kohli meet with the trophies prior to the first Test Match between England and India at Trent Bridge cricket ground in Nottingham, England.(AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

India vs England (IND vs ENG) Test Series 2021 Schedule: Joe Root & Co. will be raring to go against India after they were beaten 3-1 in India earlier this year. Both the teams have been bested by inaugural World Test champion New Zealand. India lost the WTC final whereas England lost home series against the Kiwis. England have let go of their rest-and-rotation policy and will be playing with a full-strength squad excluding injured Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes and star all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has taken an indefinite break from cricket to take care of his mental health and spend time with family.

On the other hand, India will be missing the services of injured Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar. Mayank Agarwal has also been ruled out of the first Test after suffering from a concussion in the practice session. Agarwal was hit on the head by Mohammed Siraj’s bouncer. Reinforcements Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav have also been delayed as they are isolating in Sri Lanka after coming in contact with Covid-positive Krunal Pandya.

Schedule

First Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham starting on August 4 at 3:30 PM

Second Test at Lord’s, London starting on August 12 at 3:30 PM

Third Test at Headingley, Leeds starting on August 25 at 3:30 PM

Fourth Test at Kennington Oval, London on September 2 at 3:30 PM

Fifth Test at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester on September 10 at 3:30 PM

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Rishabh Pant, KL RahulWriddhiman Saha, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav

England: Joe Root (c), Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Jos Buttler, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Craig Overton

Where to watch live telecast, live streaming

The live streaming of the Test series will be available on SonyLIV. The live telecast will be available on Sony SIX HD/SD, Sony TEN 3 HD/SD.